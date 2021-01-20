Is Brad Pitt Single? Latest Rumors Connect Him With Big-Name Actresses

Caught Flirting With Lady Gaga

In another story from New Idea, Pitt apparently “can’t keep his eyes off” Lady Gaga as the two work together on Bullet Train. Pitt has “made it his mission to be [Gaga’s] unofficial acting coach” and was “obsessed with her.” It’s worth noting that Gaga has already been nominated for an Academy Award, so she doesn’t exactly need acting advice. This story is very similar to the Robbie one, so you can see the trope at work. The Interview With The Vampire star is a professional who isn’t going to date every single woman he works with. Gaga, like Robbie, is not single, so Gossip Cop busted the story.