Is Brad Pitt Single? Latest Rumors Connect Him With Big-Name Actresses

Since he burst on the scene in Thelma and Louise, Brad Pitt has remained one of the most successful and talked about stars in Hollywood. Tabloids obsess over his dating life more than others, so Gossip Cop frequently encounters loads of misinformation about his personal life. Pitt’s most recent relationship with model Nicole Poturalski didn’t last long, but what about some other stars he's been linked to?
According to New Idea, Pitt and Robbie are set to star in Babylon together which has fans “crossing their fingers” that the two could play lovers. The story played off rumors that Pitt developed a crush on Robbie while working on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood together. Gossip Cop quashed the original rumor and quashed this one as well. Robbie has still not been confirmed for the upcoming film so this is all premature, to say the least. Furthermore, Robbie is happily married to producer Tom Ackerley, so this story is bogus.
In another story from New Idea, Pitt apparently “can’t keep his eyes off” Lady Gaga as the two work together on Bullet Train. Pitt has “made it his mission to be [Gaga’s] unofficial acting coach” and was “obsessed with her.” It’s worth noting that Gaga has already been nominated for an Academy Award, so she doesn’t exactly need acting advice. This story is very similar to the Robbie one, so you can see the trope at work. The Interview With The Vampire star is a professional who isn’t going to date every single woman he works with. Gaga, like Robbie, is not single, so Gossip Cop busted the story.
In yet another New Idea story about Pitt dating a co-star, the tabloid claimed he was dating his Thelma & Louise co-star, Geena Davis. The two “friends” were planning a “sexy” dinner with recent divorcee Geena Davis. A so-called insider claimed Davis has “had a rough time and Brad knows better than most how she feels.” The League Of Their Own star was “looking forward to a good old-fashioned flirt with a hot former costar!”
At this point, it should be obvious that this tabloid simply loves printing stories about Pitt dating his co-stars. A source close to Pitt confirmed to Gossip Cop that this story was not true. While Pitt is thankful to Davis for helping his career, the two are not dating.