Is Bethenny Frankel Thinking About Returning To 'The Real Housewives'?

Would Bethenny Frankel ever consider returning to her Real Housewives roots? During a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 49-year-old reality star disappointed many hardcore fans by saying that it’s highly unlikely.
"Being respectful of where I came from, I'm in a different place now," the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member explained. “And I think that the opportunities that I'm getting and some of these interviews, for example, might not have happened if I were still on that show."
An OG member of RHONY, Frankel left the reality series after its first three seasons to pursue other career opportunities, only to return to the cast four years later. But she finally called it quits last year to spend more time with her daughter and focus on her charity work.
"When you jump, you fly," Frankel said about her decision to leave RHONY after season 11. "I left a big financial paycheck there, but I knew that something amazing was going to happen and that the journey was just going to take me in a great place. So, I believe in the path, and this is where I am."
Over the past decade, the entrepreneur and author has created a successful business empire for herself by publishing books and launching her successful Skinnygirl Margarita drink mix and cocktail lines. She’s also mom to 10-year-old daughter Bryn and dedicates a great deal of time to her philanthropic pursuits. Frankel told Ellen that currently, she’s extremely focused on her disaster relief charity, the BStrong initiative, and is also hard at work on her new podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel.
“I’m excited about what’s happening now,” she said.
How do you feel about this Real Housewives news? Are you bummed Bethenney won’t be back?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.