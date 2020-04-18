EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Is Ben Affleck jealous of Ana de Armas’ male co-stars? That’s the newest claim from the same outlet that alleged the new couple had a public fight two weeks ago. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and determined there was no truth to it.

The National Enquirer reports this week that Affleck’s jealousy towards de Armas’ “hunky former co-stars” is the reason for the couple’s “lover’s quarrel.” So-called “pals” of de Armas claim that de Armas’ friendliness towards Blade Runner 2049 costar Ryan Gosling and Knock Knock costar Keanu Reeves really bother Affleck. “He says he doesn’t really believe Ana would cheat on him, but Ben thinks she’s the hottest girl on the planet,” tattled the supposed tipster, “so he doesn’t trust other men around her!”

The “Cuban hottie” was set to meet “Ben’s ex and mother of their three kids, Jennifer Garner!” the outlet exclaims, without proof, but Affleck’s jealousy is a hurdle that the couple must clear first. The issue has gotten so bad, the often debunked publication claims, that every time the couple watches one of de Armas’ movies, Affleck ends up unleashing a barrage of questions at her. “It drives the actor wild to think that these big stars have gotten so close to Ana and will continue to do so, especially when she stays friends with them and talks glowingly about their friendships,” insists the “insider.”

So far, de Armas isn’t letting her new lover steamroll her on this issue, the outlet contends. “Ben needs to realize that if he’s going to have any type of future with Ana, he’ll need to tone down his jealousy and have a little faith in her,” snitches a source. “He’s not going to change her — and he should count himself lucky to have landed such a catch!”

Gossip Cop determined that not one bit of this story was true. The entire premise is insulting to everyone involved. Affleck has dated, and even married, beautiful actresses in the past, plus he’s an actor himself. He definitely understands that intimate scenes are part of the job. It makes zero sense for the actor to suddenly lose his common sense to jealousy. Besides, it’s incredibly rude to de Armas to imply there’s anything unprofessional going on with her relationships with her former co-stars.

Finally, it’s hard to decide whether the implication that any of those male stars would attempt to seduce de Armas away from Affleck is more insulting towards the men or de Armas. Gosling is in a committed relationship with Eva Mendes, with whom he shares two daughters, so it’s highly unlikely he would make a move towards his co-star from three years ago, for example. To cover all our bases, Gossip Cop also reached out to Affleck’s rep, who told us on the record that these stories about his supposed “fights” with de Armas were “all false.”

Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer at the beginning of this month when the outlet first claimed Affleck and de Armas were fighting already. The famous duo allegedly had their “first big blowout” while out on a walk. We pointed out at the time that other outlets had also covered that particular walk, but no one else was reporting that the couple fought. Just more nonsense from an unscrupulous tabloid.

A week later, that publication was at it again. This time, they claimed de Armas and Affleck had already made up after their public fight. Gossip Cop rightly pointed out that there’s no need to “make up” for a fight that never happened. This supermarket rag can continue insisting otherwise, but we know the truth.