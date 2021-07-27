Is Angelina Jolie Still The ‘Neighbor From Hell’?

Whatever happened to Angelina Jolie’s feud with her neighbors? One year ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story that called the Hackers star the “neighbor from hell.” Let’s look back on that story and see what happened.

‘Noise Travels’

According to the Globe, Jolie was coddling her children and allowing them to “scream & howl during lockdown,” upsetting the neighbors. An insider said the neighbors found all the “shouting, laughing and having a great time” to be “rude and inconsiderate.” Jolie needed to discipline her children more, the magazine and its source declared.

Gossip Cop still thinks this is absurd. Jolie lives on a $24.5 million estate surrounded by trees, which make it hard for noise to escape. She also lives among millionaires who likely have strong walls of their own. We spoke to a source close to Jolie who denied this story for being absurd and untrue.

Is She That Bad?

There hasn’t been a peep about neighborly complaints since this story came out, which confirms that the tabloid made the whole thing up. With COVID restrictions lifting, Jolie and her brood have spent a great deal of time traveling. They recently flew to Paris and famously visited Jonny Lee Miller in New York City. These trips demonstrate that Jolie is not resting on her laurels and is actually taking charge of her family.

In April, Life & Style ran an almost identical story about Jolie being a bad mother. A source said, “Her house is like a carnival,” and “the kids are so loud.” The story once again highlighted how loud Jolie’s children are over the summer, what with their music and laughter.

Gossip Cop busted that story for the same reason: She lives on a massive property with loads of walls and trees. It’s worth noting that tabloids frequently echo one another in a vain attempt to sound more authoritative.

Other Wild Angelina Jolie Stories

The Globe despises Jolie and targets her all the time. It regularly says she’s starving herself to death, a transparent attack on her figure. We recently debunked its story about Jolie getting courted by Johnny Depp. Jolie is also supposably busy prowling for women, so these bogus stories are officially contradicting one another.

Clearly, this is not a source to visit for accurate news about Jolie. Tabloids are just latching onto the fact that she has six children and arguing that she must either be noisy or a bad mother. In reality, noise can’t travel through walls and acres, and the Globe can’t come up an honest report about the actress.

More News From Gossip Cop

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Moving ‘Full Speed Ahead,’ Planning ‘$500 Million’ Prenup?

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Angelina Jolie ‘Furious’ After ‘Hands-On Dad’ Brad Pitt Fires All Of Their Nannies?