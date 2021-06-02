Irina Shayk Pregnant Amid Kanye West Dating Rumors?

Is Irina Shayk pregnant with her second child? That was one tabloid’s story six months ago. Gossip Cop investigates.

Irina Shayk Has ‘Baby On Board’?

Last autumn, Woman’s Day reported that Irina Shayk was sporting a “clear bump” while out in New York. The tabloid mentions that Shayk has been connected to “party boy” Vito Schnabel, and the new couple is “itching to have another baby.” The Russian model has one child with ex-fiance Bradley Cooper, and the publication speculates she is eager to have another.

According to a “friend” of Shayk’s, “She actually asked Bradley if he would consider giving Lea a sibling.” But the tabloid wonders if Shayk decided to do it without her ex’s approval. “He was going to think about it, but she may have got tired of waiting which is why she’s hooked up with Vito,” spills the source. The insider suggests that Shayk has already introduced Schnabel to her daughter and she’s confident that he’ll make a great father. That being said, Shayk’s friends might not be so sure.

“Vito’s got a bad rep — she’d be crazy to have a kid with him,” an unnamed friend of Shayk’s tells the tabloid. “She always wanted her kids to have the same dad and no one believes she’s gone back on that. Vito’s fun and great with kids but everyone’s convinced she’s using him to make Bradley jealous. He’s a tough act to follow,” the source muses.

What Is Irina Shayk Doing Now?

Often, the best way to dispel pregnancy rumors is to simply wait them out. Six months have passed since the report was first published, and it’s clear that Shayk was never pregnant. The Russian model’s active Instagram account is enough to prove the actress is not sporting a “baby bump” as the tabloid alleges. Back in March, Shayk graced the cover of Elle in a white ensemble that showed off her toned abs, making it clear she isn’t expecting.

But in more recent news, it seems Shayk is no longer being connected to Vito Schnabel and is instead rumored to be dating Kanye West. The rumor seems to be coming from the gossip page deuxmoi, where a tipster wrote in, “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.” While everyone is freaking out about the alleged connection, there’s been no other evidence to substantiate the rumor. With that in mind, it’s highly unlikely there’s any truth to the claims, but only time will tell.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Pregnancies

Besides, Woman’s Day is one of the worst in tabloids in the business when it comes to pregnancy rumors. The tabloid seems to have a bad habit of crying “pregnant” every time a female celebrity is spotted in a baggy coat. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid’s claim that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were expecting their first child together. The tabloid also insisted that Natalie Portman was expecting her third child. Finally, the magazine reported that Paris Hilton was hiding her first pregnancy. Obviously, Woman’s Day shouldn’t be trusted when it comes to baby rumors.

More News From Gossip Cop

Major New Change Coming To ‘Live! With Kelly And Ryan’

Report Says Cops Called To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Home After ‘Explosive Fight’

Thong Jeans – The Latest Controversial Denim Trend

Report: Kelly Clarkson Bans Guests Who Went On ‘Ellen’ As ‘Secret Feud’ With Ellen DeGeneres ‘Explodes’

Jennifer Garner Has Reportedly Banned Jennifer Lopez From Meeting Ben Affleck’s Kids