Irina Shayk Posts Racy Throwback To 2006

Irina Shayk has 2006 on her mind, as evidenced by the model’s latest Instagram upload. Shayk, who shares a daughter with actor Bradley Cooper, posted a throwback photo of herself wearing a set of beige underwear, making her look as if she were completely naked.

Irina Shayk’s 2006 Throwback Photo Is A Stunner

In the photo, Irina Shayk strikes a relaxed, yet confident, pose, with one hand resting on her hip as the other stretched up to grip the door frame. The only thing she’s wearing is a set of flesh-toned underwear, leaving very little to the imagination.

Her arms are impossibly toned, as is the rest of her. Not surprisingly, just five years after this photo was taken, Shayk was chosen to be the cover model for the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. It’s Shayk’s face, however, that really steals the show.

Even in her state of undress, there’s something undeniably elegant about her expression. Her hair is pulled back into a messy ponytail, but she still commands an air of nobility. She’s absolutely gorgeous and utterly captivating all at once.

It’s no wonder Shayk was recently chosen to be the face of Oscar de la Renta’s latest fragrance, Alibi. The Russian-born model continues to focus on her career and co-parenting her daughter with ex Bradley Cooper. Though tabloids have reported in recent months that the exes have been considering getting back together, the two seem happy with their current non-romantic relationship.

