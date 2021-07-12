Irina Shayk Dumping ‘Funky’ Kanye West Because He’s ‘Stinking Up A Storm’?

Did Kanye West blow his chances with Irina Shayk because he smells bad? Reportedly, West is so sweaty that Shayk is disgusted. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Irina Raises Stink Over Funky Kanye!’

According to the National Enquirer, West’s flop sweat and “flabby bod” are a turn-off for supermodel Irina Shayk. A source says, “She’s used to guys without an inch to pinch but decided to give Kanye a shot because he was so persistent and charming.” Shayk is reportedly beginning to regret that decision.

West’s fashion choice of a full face covering and giant jackets make him very sweaty, an insider notes, and as a result, his odor is unbearable when he finally takes them off. The source says, “He’s stinking up a storm — and his breath leaves something to be desired.” Shayk will apparently not tolerate his body and stench for much longer. An insider concludes, “She’s growing a little embarrassed to be seen with such a slob.”

A Note On Body Image

West has been open about his body image issues. In one of his rants, he said, “I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat.” Gossip Cop also remembers when Kim Kardashian pleaded with the public for “compassion and empathy” during one of West’s mental health skids.

This entire Enquirer story is nothing more than a hateful attack on West over his weight. It’s cruel and classless, but we shouldn’t be too surprised. These are the exact kind of stories Kardashian was railing against last summer.

What Does Kanye West Smell Like?

How in the world would this tabloid know what West smells like? In 2018, Kardashian said West smelled like money. She said, “He smells like what you think a really expensive, Saint Laurent fragrance campaign would be.” We’re more inclined to believe someone who has absolutely smelled him over this tabloid.

Tabloids have moved into overdrive with rumors about Shayk and West. The two spent some time together in France, but haven’t been seen together for a few weeks. Only time will tell if it was just a fling or a full-blown romance.

Other Tall Tales

This very tabloid recently reported that Jennifer Lopez was perturbed by Ben Affleck’s scent. Gossip Cop has no idea why this tabloid keeps writing about odor.

As for West, the Enquirer claimed that he and Kardashian were secretly divorced months before they ever filed the paperwork. It also promised that he would drop secret Kardashian tapes, yet those tapes remain undropped. It clearly has no insight into his life whatsoever. This story is little more than a juvenile attack on West, so you should disregard it.

