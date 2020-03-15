Irina Shayk Wants Bradley Cooper Back?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

Does Irina Shayk really want Bradley Cooper back? One of this week’s tabloids claims the supermodel still has feelings for her ex. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

Cooper and Shayk split las June after four years together, but according to Star, the Russian model wishes they’d work things out. “Irina was very much in love with Bradley, but their relationship stalled after the birth of [their daughter] Lea,” a supposed insider tells the magazine. “Plus, their busy careers often took them to opposite ends of the earth.”

The exes have been co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, but the alleged source says it’s been difficult for Shayk to see Cooper on a regular basis without being a couple. Cooper, however, isn’t looking to reconcile, says a so-called “buddy” of the actor. “Bradley says it took a long time to walk away, so while he still has feelings for Irina, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to move backward with his life.”

The tabloid’s story just isn’t accurate. In January, Shayk opened up about her split from Cooper in an interview with British Vogue. The model noted that they’re on good terms, but “two great people don’t have to make a good couple.” She added, “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.” Shayk herself acknowledged that they ultimately weren’t a “good couple,” but she’s grateful for the time they had together.

These days, Cooper and Shayk’s relationship revolves around their daughter. E! News, a much more reliable source for celebrity news than Star, reported this week that the exes are “working out how to be single parents” and “have a good system in place” when it comes to sharing time with their little girl. Cooper and Shayk have maintained a friendship, but neither one is looking to rekindle a romance. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who tells us Star’s story is made up.

It should be noted, the tabloid attempted to create fake drama between the exes as recently as December. Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Shayk had been going around slamming Cooper. That story wasn’t true either, but it also totally contradicts this latest one about the model supposedly pining for her ex.

Prior to that, Gossip Cop called out Star’s sister publication, OK!, for wrongly reporting that Shayk was looking to date a guy who’s the “total opposite” of Cooper. Once again, this was a bogus scenario, but it also conflicts with these latest claims about Shayk wanting to get back together with the actor. The truth is much simpler: Cooper and Shayk’s relationship didn’t work out, but they’ve remained amicable and successfully co-parent their daughter.