Irina Shayk Bares It All On The Beach Wearing Only Heels And Bikini Bottoms

Whether she’s walking the runway or scantily clad on the beach, Irina Shayk brings a sense of sensuality and high fashion to her look. Her latest post on Instagram is just another example of the Russian model’s inexhaustible beauty and glamor.

Just Another Day At The Beach?

While many celebrities post nearly-nude pics online all the time, not all of them can own the camera as Shayk does. Though you may forget by looking at Shayk’s steamy post, the supermodel is showing off her latest collab with fashion designer Tamara Mellon.

Though we love her stylish, strappy, yellow pumps and matching bottoms, Shayk certainly took center stage with her piercing eyes and windswept hair.

Irina Shayk Has Looks For Days

Shayk’s modeling chops are on full display in this latest photo. In it, she poses fiercely wearing nothing but her mustard yellow heels and hardly-there bikini bottoms.

Shayk rests her stark gaze on the camera with her raven hair resting in a sensually swept mess. Her arms are wrapped around her chest as she crouches on the sandy beach.

The whole ensemble leaves little to the imagination of Shayk’s figure, but absolutely nobody in the comments is complaining as the model was showered with compliments and awe. There is no doubt that Shayk is as confident as she is beautiful.

Shayk’s Biggest Fan?

But do you know who is probably enjoying this steamy pic the most? None other than Kanye West, Shayk’s latest romancer.

Spotted together earlier this month in France, it looks as if West and Shayk have a blossoming romance going. Of course, tabloids ran to rampant conclusions after the Yeezy designer and supermodel were seen together, but we can safely dismiss the wild rumors that Shayk was pregnant around the same time she began dating West.

Though it is of course Shayk’s choice, we doubt she would want to pause her career for a child at this time. The 35-year-old model is certainly at the top of her game with these sleek fashion collabs and stunning photos. Shayk has it all: fashion know-how, killer curves, and looks for days.

