Hoda Kotb looking confused, holding a microphone. News Heartbreaking Reason Hoda Kotb’s Third Adoption Has Been Put On Hold

The Today show co-anchor, Hoda Kotb shared some heartbreaking news on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday regarding her ongoing adoption process. Unfortunately, the star and her fiancé Joel Schiffman have hit a snag on their journey to adopt a child and decided to share their experience in the era of COVID-19. […]

 by Eric Gasa
Image of woman washing her hair. Lifestyle 3 Common Shampooing Mistakes You’re Probably Making & How To Get Cleaner, Healthier Hair

Whether you know it or not, shampooing is one of the trickiest parts of hair care. Do you wash your hair every day? How do you wash it? I mean, you just throw it in and rinse it out, right? Unfortunately, it’s not that black and white. There are some common shampoo faux pas that […]

 by Kelsey Michal
Lil Durk and India Royale at the 2021 BET Awards News Lil Durk, Girlfriend Survive Shootout During Georgia Home Invasion

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Royale, are very lucky to be alive after a violent home invasion last Sunday. According to law enforcement, armed intruders entered their Georgia home and then exchanged gunfire with the couple. A Rude Awakening For Lil Durk, India Royale The home invasion occurred around 5 am that Sunday morning. […]

 by Eric Gasa
close up of John Travolta in a leather jacket Celebrities John Travolta ‘Walking Away’ From Church Of Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?

Is John Travolta planning to tell all about the Church of Scientology? That’s the story one tabloid has cooked up this week. Gossip Cop investigates. John Travolta ‘Exposes Church Secrets’? This week’s edition of New Idea reports John Travolta plans to break away from the controversial Church of Scientology. Travolta tragically lost his wife of […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Irina Dumping ‘Funky’ Kanye, Madonna’s Face Freaking Out Fans, And More Of This Week’s Top Reports

L
Laura Hohenstein
1:00 pm, July 16, 2021
Side by side images of Irina Shayk, Kanye West, and Madonna.
(Kathy Hutchins, Liam Goodner, Ga Fullner / Shutterstock.com)

From constant #FreeBritney updates to celebs supposedly chumming it up with Trump at an UFC event, there was a lot happening in Hollywood-related news this week. That included a number of not so flattering reports alleging everything from Kanye West’s body odor ruining his new romance to Christina Haack making some cryptic threats to Renee Zellweger.

To help separate fact from fiction, we looked further into these stories to set the record straight either way.

Irina Shayk Dumping ‘Funky’ Kanye West Because He’s ‘Stinking Up A Storm’?

side by side photos of Irina Shayk and Kanye West in black outfits
(Jerritt Clark/Getty Images, Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images)

Kanye West and Irina Shayk instantly made headlines when their alleged romance became official. But are things over just as quickly as it started?

According to one report this week, West’s recent binge eating coupled with his not-so-summer-friendly fashion choices is causing some seriously stinky sweat. A supposed source close to Shayk says the supermodel’s rose-tinted glasses are quickly becoming clear, and she is majorly turned off.

Given both the uncertainty of the relationship coupled with the unsavory accusations, we needed to dig in further. Check out our findings here.

‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach ‘Smashing The Scales At 230 Pounds’?

screenshot of Dukes of Hazzard with the Duke Boys and Daisy Duke
(Warner Bros. Television Distribution)

Talk about a low blow. Weight gain is a sensitive topic for anyone, but that didn’t stop one publisher from calling out Catherine Bach under the vague guise of “health concerns.” The report cited recent photos of the star out in public and even spoke to a physician (with no connection to Bach) about the possible health concerns this weight gain could cause.

Seriously, what the hell? If you’re going to drag someone’s body through the mud, then we really needed to address this story. Check out our full report here.

‘Youth-Crazy’ Madonna’s ‘Freaky’ Face Frightening Fans After Latest Performance?

Madonna posing in a camo dress
(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

As is a common narrative in Hollywood, there is always gossip surrounding female stars going under the knife — who is lying about getting work done, who has done too much, yada, yada, yada, you know the drill.

Recently, the iconic Madonna has come under scrutiny for going overboard with plastic surgery. In fact, a report from this week claims she is just a few procedures away from turning into another Jocelyn “Catwoman” Wildenstein.

Ouch. While the Queen of Pop can certainly do as she wishes, we still wanted to get to the bottom of this unflattering story. Check out our full investigation here.

Christina Haack ‘Warning’ Renee Zellweger About Dating Ex-Husband Ant Anstead, Tells Her To ‘Tread Carefully’?

side by side photos of Renee Zellweger and Christina Haack
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

In case you missed the news, Christina Haack’s ex Ant Anstead has been getting cozy with Renee Zellweger lately, apparently much to the gall of the Flip or Flop star. According to a recent report, Haack apparently thinks Anstead is up to no good and is just using Zellweger for attention to advance his career.

Those are some serious allegations against Anstead, so of course we needed to dig in. Check out our findings here.

‘Cash-Strapped’ Corey Gamble Begging Kris Jenner To Increase His Allowance?

Kris Jenner in a black leather jacket with Corey Gamble in a brown jacket
(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Being a male involved in the Kardashian/Jenner clan can apparently be an intense thing. The business-minded, independent women have individually and collectively built an empire, and according to a recent report, Kris Jenner’s beau Corey Gamble is the latest collateral.

The story claimed that Jenner is being stingy with Gamble’s pay, which has left Gamble both struggling to pay expenses as well as feeling disrespected in the relationship.

Yeesh. Mixing work with pleasure is always dangerous, but is Jenner really leaving Gamble scrambling to make ends meet? We got to the bottom of this story, check out our own report here.

Gossip Cop Is On The Case

As always, Gossip Cop is here to wade through the mess of rumors, gossip, and sometimes even straight up lies that persist in celebrity reporting. To get the latest scoop on your favorite celebs, be sure to check with us!

