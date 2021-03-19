Ireland Baldwin Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom In Racy Bath Photo

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, is an undeniably gorgeous woman. It doesn’t hurt that she looks exactly like her mother, who’s one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. Ireland recently showed off just how much she resembles her famous mom, along with a lot of skin, in an Instagram photo.

Ireland Baldwin Looks Just Like Kim Basinger

The blonde model has her back turned to the camera in the photo, with an arm covering much of her chest to preserve her modesty. In the caption, Ireland gave a shout-out to the health and beauty brand OSEA’s line of bath salts.

Clearly, Ireland put the relaxing, skin softening salts to good use. Judging from the drops of water visible along her back and shoulder, Ireland had just finished in the bath when she decided to snap this sultry shot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLvBwtTsxEx/

With her blond hair mostly tied back and slightly damp from her bath, Ireland is the spitting image of Kim Basinger, especially in the eyes. This snap also shows off one of Ireland’s tattoos, though the focus is a little too blurry to fully make out what the image is supposed to be.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0cdWxNBvcd/

Ireland Baldwin is no stranger to showing off a lot of skin on her Instagram page. The young model has made a name for herself with her artistic, and sometimes racy, pictures. Even when she makes sure to cover up, she still exudes sex appeal. That might be a trick she learned from her famously attractive parents.

