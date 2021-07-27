‘Insulted’ Kelly Clarkson ‘Fuming’ After Being ‘Snubbed’ From Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s Wedding?

Gossip Cop

Ariel Gordon
2:00 pm, July 27, 2021
Kelly Clarkson smiling with hands on hips in a black dress
(Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Was Kelly Clarkson upset she wasn’t invited to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s wedding? That’s what one tabloid would have readers believe. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Kelly Clarkson ‘Fuming’ Over ‘Wedding Snub’?

According to this week’s edition of the Globe, Kelly Clarkson is furious she didn’t receive an invite to the wedding of her fellow Voice coaches, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The tabloid insists Clarkson was looking forward to the occasion but was never invited to Shelton and Stefani’s “weekend wedding extravaganza” at their Oklahoma home. The tabloid’s inside source says Shelton “made it clear it was going to be a small affair and there was no need to hop on a plane.”

But the outlet suggests Shelton may have misled her. “Now she comes to find out it wasn’t that small after all. There were quite a few people there and not all of them were family. She counted over 50,” snitches the source, “She would’ve loved to clink beer mugs at the pre-party Blake threw at his Ole Red eatery in tiny Tishomingo and be there for the ceremony itself. Instead, Kelly was stuck moving into her new LA house while Blake and his friends were toasting champagne and having a gleeful time.”

The outlet notes how Shelton and Stefani had The Voice host Carson Daly officiate, a move it calls “an extra kick in the butt.” The source suggests Shelton and Clarkson are actually locked in a nasty feud. “Their jibing back and forth wasn’t all play,” the insider dishes, “but Carson got the special treatment. Kelly thinks it’s a low blow and that Blake is more of a suck-up than she thought. She won’t soon forget this.”

‘Friction’ Building Between Kelly Clarkson And Blake Shelton?

So, was Clarkson really upset that she wasn’t invited to the wedding? We doubt it. First of all, a 50-person guest list at a wedding is still considered keeping it small. Some couples’ families could easily max out that number, so it’s safe to say Shelton and Stefani were very selective with their guest list. And while Clarkson is definitely friendly with Shelton and Stefani, there’s nothing to suggest Clarkson is close enough to them to warrant an invite to the exclusive gathering.

Furthermore, with how little information the tabloid provides, we don’t know that she wasn’t invited. Clarkson keeps a busy life. Between coaching on The Voice, hosting her own talk show, and being a single mother, it’s safe to say Clarkson keeps her schedule booked. Who’s to say Clarkson wasn’t considered for an invite but couldn’t put aside a full weekend to fly to Oklahoma? The point is that the tabloid has nothing but speculation, and it’s painfully clear there’s no story here.

The Tabloid On ‘The Voice’ Coaches

This isn’t the first Globe story we’ve busted about The Voice coaches feuding. Back in 2019, the tabloid claimed Shelton pushed Adam Levine off of The Voice so Stefani could take his spot. Then, the magazine alleged Stefani was rejoining The Voice to keep her eye on Shelton and Clarkson. The outlet even reported Stefani was jealous of Clarkson because Shelton was giving her all of his attention. Clearly, the Globe has no idea what’s going on between the coaches on The Voice.

