‘Insecure’ Keith Urban Furious With Nicole Kidman For Flirting Behind His Back?

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman will celebrate their fifteenth anniversary next month, but they’ve been plagued by rumors of relationship trouble for the last few months. Urban is regularly depicted as a jealous and insecure man, while Kidman is apparently a serial cheater. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about the couple.

Nicole Kidman Too Close To Alexander Skarsgard?

When Nicole Kidman won an Emmy in 2017, she famously kissed co-star Alexander Skarsgard, not her husband. Over three years later, New Idea claimed Urban was still upset about it because the two were beginning work on The Northman. A source said Kidman and Skarsgard “just can’t quit each other,” and Urban was upset. This story wanted you to believe that Urban was livid because his wife, a professional actress, got a job. This was a bait-and-switch story that paraded itself as being about Skarsgard, only to be about Kidman’s health.

Keith Urban Worried About All Men

In a story with big implications, Woman’s Day claimed that Urban was struggling watching his wife work with other men. Those men were specifically Skarsgard, Hugh Grant, and former fiance Lenny Kravitz. Urban apparently couldn’t stand any publicity connecting Kidman to these three, which is rough considering they’re friends and co-stars. A source close to the situation assured Gossip Cop that this story was “ridiculous.” If Urban was this jealous, then the relationship would never have worked in the first place.

Nicole Kidman Making Moves?

According to New Idea, Michelle Pfeiffer was angry that her husband, David E. Kelley, was working with Kidman. Kelley and Kidman have collaborated numerous times, but a source said Pfeiffer was “going to have to put down a few ground rules to remind them both who comes first.” She was mostly jealous that good roles for women were going to Kidman and not her. Gossip Cop pointed out that Pfeiffer is busy in her own right. She’s got Marvel duties in the Ant-Man franchise. Furthermore, Pfeiffer and Kelley haven’t worked together in their 27 years of marriage, so it’s tough to believe they’d fight so suddenly over Nicole Kidman.

A ‘Steamy’ Affair?

Once again, New Idea claimed that Kidman was a maneater. This time, she was upsetting Penelope Cruz by working with her husband, Javier Bardem. This story dug up a very old love triangle involving Kidman, Cruz, and Tom Cruise. Considering all three have since been married, it was impossible to believe there’d be any bad blood. Kidman wasn’t destroying multiple marriages in the name of petty jealousy, so Gossip Cop debunked the story. You don’t make it to 15 years without a strong bond and good communication. While the tabloids would have you think Urban and Kidman lacked both of these qualities, they’re clearly happy together.

