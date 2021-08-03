Gossip Cop

Blake Lively in a yellow dress with Ryan Reynolds in a khaki suit Celebrities Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still suffering in marital misery? Last year, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the Green Lantern stars constantly fighting. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened. Ryan Reynolds’ Career Causing Jealousy? Twelve months ago, New Idea had an exclusive scoop about Reynolds and Lively wallowing in […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Image of woman making pasta sauce. Lifestyle This Surprising Ingredient Is Exactly What Your Pasta Sauce Is Missing

Tomato sauce sure seems like it should be the easiest thing to make in the world. But in reality, it’s a tough one to get right–until now.

 by Kelsey Michal
Denise Richards smiling in a white floral dress Celebrities Denise Richards Regrets Leaving ‘Real Housewives’ And Losing Out On ‘Easy Money’?

Does Denise Richards regret leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Denise Richards Gets ‘Reality Check’ After Leaving ‘Real Housewives’? According to this week’s edition of OK!, TV personality Denise Richards is having second thoughts about her exit from The Real Housewives of […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Roseanne Barr speaking into a microphone on stage Celebrities ‘Disgraced’ Roseanne Barr ‘Out For Revenge’ Against Sara Gilbert?

Is Roseanne Barr planning her TV comeback as part of a revenge plot against Sara Gilbert? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing not long back. Gossip Cop investigates. Roseanne Barr Plotting ‘Revenge Comeback’? Back in May, the Globe reported Roseanne Barr has slimmed down as part of her “revenge scheme” against her former castmates. […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Tomato sauce sure seems like it should be the easiest thing to make in the world. But in reality, it’s a tough one to get right.

The majority of the time, store-bought and homemade tomato sauces alike end up falling flat and never taste quite like the flavorful ones of Italian restaurants.

But that debacle is now over thanks to this surprising ingredient.

The Surprise Ingredients Is…

You’ve tried adding spices. You’ve crushed your tomatoes just right. But here’s what you’ve been missing: Fish sauce.

That’s right—this intense ingredient adds a richness and punch to any tomato sauce. But be careful with it! It needs to be done just right.

Add about one teaspoon at a time and let the sauce cook for at least 10 to 15 minutes before serving. 

If you’re wanting that same pizzazz but don’t like fish, (even though the fishy taste gets cooked out) throw in some aged parmesan. Let it melt into the sauce, and it’ll match that same richness.

(ESstock / Shutterstock)

But You Can Also Add…

Fish sauce isn’t the only surprising ingredient that’s worth adding to your tomato sauce recipe.

Some folks swear by adding cinnamon, using ground cinnamon or cinnamon sticks. This won’t make your pasta taste like cinnamon rolls, but will instead add some spice, depth and unexpected oomph to the sauce.

Another idea is adding fennel to your favorite tomato sauce recipe. Fennel provides a wonderful, flavorful boost.

Aside from these suggested ingredients, brainstorm other additions that might give your tomato sauce a boost. Nothing is off limits, and you could discover your own secret ingredient to your perfect pasta sauce.

