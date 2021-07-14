‘Ingrate’ Prince Harry’s ‘Lies’ About Prince Charles Cutting Him Off ‘Exposed By Government Accountants’?

Did Prince Harry lie about being cut off financially by his father, Prince Charles? That’s the report in one outlet this week. Gossip Cop investigates the bombshell claims.

British Government Catches Prince Harry In ‘Pathetic’ Lie?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Prince Harry may not have been telling the truth when he claimed to have been financially cut off by his father, Prince Charles. According to the tabloid’s inside sources, an audit of Clarence House has shown that Prince Charles allocated $6.25 million to his sons last year, and a “substantial sum” of that total reportedly went to Harry. The tabloid explains that this revelation discredits Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s claims that they were forced to live off of Harry’s inheritance from his late mother when they arrived in the United States.

The tabloid notes that Charles was still supporting his youngest son financially throughout his move to California despite the couple repeatedly insisting they were working towards becoming financially independent. But in the time since, the Sussexes have inked deals with Netflix and Spotify worth close to $100 million and are reportedly “projected to earn more than $850 million in the next decade.” The outlet criticizes the couple for suggesting they were forced to provide for themselves and points to their previously disputed claim that they had a secret wedding ceremony days before being married at Windsor Castle.

The report wraps by noting Prince Charles was deeply upset by the couple’s comments since he was sincerely aiding them financially. An insider explains, “Initially he didn’t cut them off and he went on to provide for some time,” adding, “But there was a point when Charles decided enough was enough. The bank of dad couldn’t keep handing out indefinitely.”

Prince Harry ‘Bites The Hand That Fed Him’?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, this story officially broke weeks ago, making it old news in the world of royal gossip. The outlet is hardly sharing any groundbreaking or exclusive information. Secondly, there is an explanation for this, though admittedly it’s not the most satisfying one. Officially, the tabloid is right: Prince Charles did not cut Harry off until the summer of 2020. That being said, Harry and Markle did not establish a specific timeline when they claimed they were cut off. They were financially independent by the time they were filming the Oprah interview and had been for several months.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes explained, “The Duke’s comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April. This is the same date that the ‘transitional year’ of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced.” So, while the tabloid is partially correct in the facts, its aggression towards the duke and duchess is unwarranted.

The Tabloid On The Sussexes

We shouldn’t be surprised the Globe is going after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so aggressively. It’s no secret the tabloid has had it out for them. Back in April, the tabloid alleged Harry and Markle were “begging” the queen to take them back. Then the magazine claimed Harry and Markle were becoming cannabis farmers. And more recently, the tabloid claimed the firm had all kinds of dirt on the Sussexes after tapping their phones. Obviously, the Globe can’t be trusted to report accurately and without bias when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

