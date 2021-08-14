Ikea’s New Fall Decor Line Just Dropped, And Its All Under $20

Although fall doesn’t actually begin for over a month, it’s time to make like a squirrel and start collecting all things cozy. And we have the perfect place for you to scour out the best finds.

Ikea’s new fall decor line, HÖSTKVÄLL, is full of earthy, neutral tones. Within the line, you can find scented candles, cozy blankets, wreaths and leaf-adorned kitchenware.

And did we mention everything in this limited-edition line is under $20? It’s almost too good to be true.

Here are some of our favorite pieces to switch out your light, bright, summer decor to a moody, autumnal haven.

Autumn Tablescape

Ikea will make your setting up your tablescape easy with these thoughtfully selected fall items.

This 100% cotton dark grey table runner will set the base for your fall table setting. Add these adorable leaf placemats and throw in a few decorative pumpkins. Next, tie a piece of twine around a few patterned napkins, and add a few small vases for a subtle pop of color with these beautiful artificial bouquets. And voilà! Your whole tablescape will cost less than $40.

Creature Of Comfort

Nothing compares to cozying up with a cup of tea, a good book and a warm throw on a cool fall day. You can also add a few cinnamon and sugar or cedar and magnolia scented candles to set the ambiance.

Switch out your normal couch throw pillow covers for these comfy burnt orange linen pillow covers or these grey pillow covers with tassels. Transforming your home into a welcoming and serene safe space will set you up for success this fall.

Abundant Harvest

Ikea dropped some amazing products with this new line, but the kitchenware is heavenly! From this 9” grey pie plate to a simple gravy boat, you’ll be ready for every fall feast.

You can also switch out your regular dish towels to these adorable wheatgrass dish towels or these boldly colored dish towels. This black and red tray can be used for decor or as a functional snack, coffee or breakfast tray. Top off your fall decor with a framed fern, a patterned doormat or a grey felt decorative pumpkin.

