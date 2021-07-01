If You Answer Yes To These Questions, It May Be Time To Find A New Job

We all experience rough patches at work. Perhaps business is booming, and the workload becomes heavier than anticipated. On occasion, our skills will be put to the test when we take on new roles, and the job will become more challenging in return. Consequently, these situations will cause temporary stress. Yet, rough patches are just that; they’re rough patches. You’ll get through them.

However, other work situations can prevent us from enjoying successful and satisfying careers. Knowing how to tell the difference between a rough patch and whether or not it’s time to leave your job is essential. If you answer “yes,” to the following questions, it may be time to find something new.

1. Do You Dread Getting Out Of Bed Every Morning?

We’ve all pressed the snooze button once or twice. But if hearing your alarm in the morning brings you feelings of impending and unrelenting doom, it might be a sign that you need a new job. Don’t get transported back to Sunday nights as a kid dreading school the next day. If you find yourself there too often, dust off that resume and update that portfolio, a new job may just be what the doctor ordered.

2. Do You Feel That You’ve Learned Everything You Can?

Our jobs can become stale because we can outgrow our positions over time, especially if we’re not challenged with newer responsibilities or promoted to a different role. When a lack of opportunity strikes, it can put a serious damper on career advancement, thus hindering our professional skills. If you feel like you’re at a dead end at your company, it may be time to move on so you can grow.

3. Do You Complain About Work More Often Than You Should?

Everyone needs to vent about a not-so-great work week every once in a while. But if your work troubles are becoming the hot topic at the dinner table all the time, consider it another strong sign that it’s time to put in your resignation.

4. Do You Have A Toxic Work Environment?

Unfortunately, workplace relationships aren’t always going to be rainbows and unicorns. But for the most part, we can keep workplace relationships professional, even when we don’t see eye to eye. However, it’s important to know when you need to abandon ship. If you’re feeling undervalued or taken advantage of and notice poor communication or rapid turnover, it may be time to leave. The last thing you need are cliques, burnout and poor leadership.

5. Are You Making More Mistakes Than Usual?

Something odd is happening; you’re suddenly making more mistakes at work, and you’re feeling unconfident. But you used to be great at your job. What happened? If you’ve noticed your job performance plummet, it may be the result of not being happy at your job. This is because you’re just going through the motions, and that’s no way to live; it may be time for a refresher.

6. Do You Feel A Sense Of Fulfillment?

Although adulting isn’t easy, our jobs should be so much more than a paycheck. Our work should provide us with a sense of purpose and should fulfill a passion. If your job doesn’t offer you either of those things, you’re headed towards burnout. So do yourself a favor and do something that gives you at least a bit of joy and excitement.

7. Do You Ever Get A Decent Raise?

Have your job requirements increased but your pay has stayed the same? While it’s never easy to ask for a raise, it’s important to not undervalue yourself. You deserve to get paid what you’re worth. But if your negotiation skills still don’t pay off, it may be time to move on. Not only will you be happier, but so will your wallet.

8. Have You Thought About Finding A New Job?

If you’ve thought about quitting your current job and finding a new one before, then that’s a pretty good indicator that it’s time to go. Sure, sometimes it’s just an idea, but if it keeps crossing your mind, really give it some thought. Think about it, if you were truly happy with where you were, would you ever consider leaving in the first place?

Finding a new job can be stressful, and it can be difficult to muster up the courage and motivation to find new work. But take time to think about these questions, and if you’re truly unhappy with where you are, then look for new opportunities. You’ve got this.

