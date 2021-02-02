Idris Elba And Tom Hardy 'Fighting' Over Who Will Be The Next James Bond?

With Daniel Craig stepping back from the iconic role after 15 years, the world anxiously awaits the announcement of a new James Bond. One tabloid reports that it’s come down to two actors: Idris Elba and Tom Hardy. Gossip Cop investigates this battle for Bond.
According to Woman’s Day, “heartthrob Tom Hardy has been tipped to step into James bond’s shoes.” He was “offered the role after he auditioned last year,” but a ringing endorsement from George Clooney has brought Elba back into the conversation. An insider said, “getting the tick of approval from someone like George is as good as gold.”
The source goes on to say “Idris will have producers bashing down the doors to get the conversation rolling.” Hardy faces additional threats, but he “is refusing to comment about the rumors for fear of jinxing his chance.” In the battle for Bond, “things are getting shaken and stirred.”
The official word regarding the next James Bond is that there no decision will be made until the oft-delayed No Time To Die premieres. This story is strictly speculative and speaks with too much authority about Hardy’s chances at playing the spy. It only came about after Clooney, who has no real authority in casting the role, kindly said Elba would “do a great job.”
Gossip Cop is busting this story not because these two aren’t heavily rumored for the job, they are, but because it’s misleading to say the job is between only Elba or Hardy. The door is still wide open on who could be Bond. Franchise producer Barbara Brocolli even said the spy need not be a man. This is just one of many stories we’ve encountered about who could be Bond, but the truth is no choice has been made yet.
A few months ago OK! claimed there was bad blood between Craig and Hardy because Hardy was taking the iconic role away from Craig. That story believed Craig may do another film out of spite, but that’s pretty out of the question. Craig should be walking away from the role for good once No Time To Die finally comes out.
Gossip Cop encounters Bond rumors all the time. Recently, Star said Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page could be up for the role, while the Enquirer once believed it would be Mulholland Drive star, Justin Theroux. Elba and Hardy, both a bit on the older side, are still frontrunners for the role, but Woman’s Day, like the rest of us, will just have to wait and see who will be Bond.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
