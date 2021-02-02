Idris Elba And Tom Hardy 'Fighting' Over Who Will Be The Next James Bond?

Gossip Cop is busting this story not because these two aren’t heavily rumored for the job, they are, but because it’s misleading to say the job is between only Elba or Hardy. The door is still wide open on who could be Bond. Franchise producer Barbara Brocolli even said the spy need not be a man. This is just one of many stories we’ve encountered about who could be Bond, but the truth is no choice has been made yet.