Iconic House From ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Bodyguard’ For Sale, See The Pics

The historic Hearst mansion, where the most famous scene from The Godfather was filmed, is back on the market at a massively reduced price. The stunning home is a mix of old Hollywood glamour and modern amenities. It’s no wonder so many iconic films used the manor as the backdrop for stories that were larger than life.

Inside The Iconic Beverly House

(Jim Bartsch)

It’s one of the most historic houses in California and though TopRealEstateDeals reports the house originally went on sale in 2016 for $185 million, that price has drastically dropped, but it’s still a jaw-dropping amount. For a whopping $89.75 million, a new owner could take possession of the beautiful estate.

(Jim Bartsch)

The Beverly House, as the manor is also known, has been the backdrop of several legendary movies, including The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, as well as Beyoncé’s 2019 visual album Black Is King.

(Jim Bartsch)

The home was also used in one of The Godfather’s most iconic scenes, where Hollywood movie producer Jack Woltz woke up to find his prize horse’s head in his bed.

(Jim Bartsch)

The beautiful grounds of the home lend themselves well to film sets. With lush gardens and gorgeous waterfalls that lead to a swimming pool, it’s no wonder Hollywood continues to flock there for filming. The inside is just as breathtaking as the outside and contains a formal living room, state-of-the-art spa, and a billiards room. This home comes dripping with luxury.

