Iconic House From 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High' Is For Sale

Want to own a piece of film history? A house from the classic coming-of-age movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High is now up for sale in the San Fernando Valley.
The three bedroom, two bath home is on the market for the first time in 20 years. It's listed at $739,000 and features plenty of updates including a newer roof, water heater, and dual pane windows. But honestly, isn't the dwelling secondary? You'll want to make a beeline for the backyard pool more than anything else: it's where Linda Barrett (played by Phoebe Cates) emerged in a red bikini and become the fantasy of teenage boys everywhere.
The timing is great, too. Nostalgia for the '80s is in the air, as evidenced by a recent virtual table read of the script. The updated cast was a mile-long list of A-listers including Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Shia LeBoeuf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, and Henry Golding. The event raised over $135,000 for emergency relief nonprofit CORE, as well as criminal justice reform group Reform Alliance. And even if you weren't one of the 4 million viewers to tune in, it's not too late to catch up (even if only to see Aniston and Pitt reunite via Zoom.)
For more details on the house, check out the official listing from Olga Safonoff of Pinnacle Estate Properties.