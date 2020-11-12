Iconic 1970 'Fast & Furious' Dodge Charger For Sale: See The Shockingly Low Starting Price

A piece of Fast & Furious history is available to purchase, if you’ve got the funds that is. The 1970 Dodge Charger used by Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto and the late actor Paul Walker, and that was completely tricked out by renowned Hollywood vehicle expert Dennis McCarthy, is up for auction. There’s still some time before the live bids begin, so here’s everything you need to know about the iconic Dodge Charger.
The car driven by Vin Diesel in the fifth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast Five, is available via auction and it comes with some truly sick custom features. It’s no wonder that the car is completely unique since it was custom built for the film by Dennis McCarthy, the famed vehicle coordinator who also worked on films like Batman Begins, The Green Hornet, Man of Steel, and Herbie Fully Loaded. After joining the franchise for Tokyo Drift, McCarthy has been the genius behind many of the cars used on set. Just like many of the other cars used over the course of the franchise, the 1970 Dodge Charger is fully customized and boasts mind-boggling features:
custom dash, autometer gauges, full roll cage, sidewinder shifter, Beard racing seats, CNC drift brake, GM crate motor, Ford 9 inch rear and jaz fuel cell.
The Dodge Charger first appeared in Fast Five when Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner uses it to break Dom out of a prison bus and was used again later in Rio. The car comes complete with a clean title courtesy of Universal Picturesand will be shipped out from a museum in Missouri where the vehicle is currently on display. Shipping will be at the expense of the buyer, though the auction house will help facilitate shipping arrangements.
The starting bid on the car is $15,000, but with bid increments set at $1,000, that number is sure to rise. Just how high the price goes depends on how interested and motivated buyers are, but with all the added customizations, not to mention its iconic history, it’s probably safe to assume that the final price will be much steeper than that, though we won’t speculate. Well worth it to hold on to a bit of film history, regardless.