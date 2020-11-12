Iconic 1970 'Fast & Furious' Dodge Charger For Sale: See The Shockingly Low Starting Price

Take Home A Piece Of 'Fast & Furious' History

The car driven by Vin Diesel in the fifth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast Five, is available via auction and it comes with some truly sick custom features. It’s no wonder that the car is completely unique since it was custom built for the film by Dennis McCarthy, the famed vehicle coordinator who also worked on films like Batman Begins, The Green Hornet, Man of Steel, and Herbie Fully Loaded. After joining the franchise for Tokyo Drift, McCarthy has been the genius behind many of the cars used on set. Just like many of the other cars used over the course of the franchise, the 1970 Dodge Charger is fully customized and boasts mind-boggling features: