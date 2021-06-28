I don’t go out of my way to try TikTok trends, but after seeing Lizzo try the watermelon and mustard combo, I decided I had to, too.

How these two polar opposite foods ended up on someone’s snack plate is beyond me. But, I have some theories.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, am I right? Perhaps this food crime was the result of overdue grocery shopping, and someone had to do with what they had. Or maybe these two easy-to-grab ingredients really did sound tasty to someone. But whatever the reason, it’s interesting to say the least.

How It All Went Down

TikTok creator @yayayayummy insists that we should trust his culinary creation. He tells his viewers “Watermelon and yellow mustard, trust me on this. It’s so good!” as he drizzles a healthy helping of French’s yellow mustard onto a juicy watermelon slice and takes a bite.

I didn’t trust the video, though. I had to try it myself.

Musard On Watermelon: Yay or Nay?

“Eww,” and “no,” are the words my six-year-old alarmingly blurted out as the viral video came to an end. To be fair, she dislikes most foods. Admittedly, she does have a good point as mustard on watermelon does seem gross.

Regardless of my little one’s opposition, I grabbed a ripe, juicy watermelon slice and drizzled it with French’s yellow mustard. I soldiered on without my taste-testing buddy. Slightly reluctant, I took a bite of the mustard slathered watermelon slice. Surprisingly, I approved of the unusual salty-and-sweet pairing. It actually tasted a lot better than it looked!

How Does It Taste?

As the watermelon immediately hits your tongue, it tastes like you would expect it to – like mustard on watermelon. The sharp vinegary bitterness from the mustard is a bold contrast from the sweet flavors of the watermelon slices. Yet, the vinegar and salty notes of the mustard brighten the sweetness of the watermelon, offering up a more flavorful punch. Similar to Lizzo, I sat there thinking, “I don’t understand.” But, this bizarre fusion works.

However, if you’re not a fan of either mustard or watermelon, I’m guessing neither ingredient will have a magical ability on the other. I suggest holding out for the next viral TikTok food trend before you send yourself down a real interesting road.

Although I didn’t think this fruity snack was terrible, I wouldn’t go out of my way to recreate it again. I’d rather grab a more traditional sweet and salty snack. But, that’s not without saying over two million people have witnessed (and probably tried) this controversial combination. The hype is there, so why not give it a try!

