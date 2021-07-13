I Tried Making ‘Pasta Chips’ & The Outcome May Surprise You

Like many that came before me, I was trepidatious about trying out the viral TikTok pasta chip trend. My brain just couldn’t justify adding more steps to already delicious pasta. But, as someone who loves a crunchy snack, I decided to give it a try.

What The Heck Is A Pasta Chip?

That was my initial question when faced with this new assignment. I’m not on TikTok (I tried it for about an hour) and honestly, spending any more time on social media isn’t in the cards for me. However, a quick Google search gave me all of the answers. But for those of you that are invested in TikTok, here’s one of the original pasta chip videos:

When it comes down to it, it’s just cooked pasta placed in an air fryer, but let’s dive into the process a little deeper.

Let’s Cook Up Some Pasta

First, grab whatever type of boxed pasta you like or have on hand. I used farfalle because they seemed conducive to dipping. Most recipes I looked at called for farfalle, rigatoni, rotini or penne.

Next, cook the pasta as directed on the box. Simple enough, right?

Season, Season, Season

The following step to achieve this tasty treat is to add some seasoning! After I boiled my pasta, I put it in a large bowl and seasoned.

How’d I choose to season my delicious pasta? First, I coated the pasta with olive oil and then added Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, paprika and shredded parmesan cheese. Delicious!

Don’t be afraid to be generous with the seasoning. Other recipes call for red pepper flakes, garlic or onion powder, cumin and cayenne. That’s a bit bold for my taste buds, but by all means, follow your spicy cravings.

Throw Those Pasta Babies In The Airfryer

Now comes the air-fryer.

I took my cooked and seasoned pasta and tossed them in the air fryer for about 13 minutes at 400 degrees. However, I did take them out at the six minute mark to shake them up before putting them back in.

Although, I’m not quite sure I did it correctly. You see, my pasta definitely wasn’t crispy throughout. The middle ended up being somewhat chewy, but that was most likely the result of using thick farfalle noodles. But, overall they were a success!

When I Dip, You Dip

After my pasta was cooked, seasoned and fried, it was time to make the marinara sauce! Er, in my case, use some pre-brought stuff. But who’s to judge?

I used a basil marinara dipping sauce, but other common sauces for pasta chips include alfredo dipping sauce, whipped feta dip and tomato-based sauces. Once you’ve chosen your sauce of choice, dip your pasta chip and enjoy!

And as I sit here writing this article, I haven’t stopped snacking. So, while this little treat may not replace my usual pita or salt and vinegar chip craving, I can definitely see what all of the hype is about!

