News

Hurry! Celeb Loved Brand Alice + Olivia Is Now Up To 60% Off At Nordstrom Rack

L
Laura Hohenstein
5:17 pm, March 30, 2021
(Alice + Olivia/Nordstrom Rack)

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Alice + Olivia is a well loved brand among celebs, having been seen sported by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Olivia Munn, and so, so many others. It’s for good reason too – the quality pieces hit on all the latest fashion trends and caters to many body shapes and styles.

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is holding a flash sale on Alice + Olivia pieces, with savings of up to 60%! You’re not going to want to miss this. Plus, Nordstrom Rack offers free ship to store, as well as free direct shipping on orders over $89.

To get a taste, we picked out some of our favorite looks from the sale.

Wesley Belted Fit & Flare Dress

Originally retailing for $350, get this gorgeous dress for a steal at $139.97. The belted waist combined with flowy bottom offers a relaxed, flattering fit, and the clean white color is perfect for summer.

Harmon Satin Bodysuit

Get in on the bodysuit trend with this stunning satin version that is evening wear ready. Originally $195, you can get yours now for only $69.97!

Faublous 70’s Bootcut Jeans

Jeans are a wardrobe staple, and a well fitted bootcut style is timeless. The high rise waist offers just the right about of coverage. Originally $265, get yours now for only $99.97.

Remember, this is a flash sale, so don’t wait! Check out Nordstrom Rack’s Alice + Olivia up to 60% sale off now.

