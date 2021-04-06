Hunter Biden Finally Opening Up About His Most Controversial Relationship

In anticipation of his new memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has opened up about one of his most controversial relationships. Two years after the death of his brother, Beau, Hunter began a romance with his older brother’s widow. The romance ended just two short years later, but Hunter revealed that he’d faced a number of challenges thanks to the widespread negative reaction to the relationship.

Hunter Biden Looks Back At Dating His Brother’s Widow

Hunter Biden surprised many in 2017 when he and his brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden, revealed that they were dating. The relationship resulted in widely mixed reactions, especially since it had only been two years since Beau’s 2015 death after battling brain cancer. Hunter spoke about the reaction to the former couple, saying in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith,“I think people were confused by it.”

“And I understand that,” he added. “I mean, I really do.” Even though there were some who just couldn’t wrap their heads around the relationship, Hunter said, “To me, it’s not something that is difficult to explain.” The two leaned on each other in the aftermath of Beau’s death. Hunter had also recently gone through a divorce the same year he lost his brother and so he and Hallie found themselves connecting through “a real overwhelming grief that we both shared.”

It was through that grief that the two discovered “a hope for a love that maybe could replace what we lost,” Hunter continued. In order to give that love a shot, however, it meant Hunter would have to lose even more than he already had. Many of Hunter’s clients wound up cutting ties with him over the news of his relationship. Hunter also had to step down for the World Food Program US’ board of directors.

“There was a lot more compassion and understanding from the people that knew me. But it was a horrible time, too,” Hunter recalled of the time. Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden supported the two’s relationship, showing that “compassion and understanding” that Hunter mentioned. He has since moved on from the relationship, which ended in 2019, the same year that Hunter married his current wife, South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen. The new couple recently welcomed their first child together, so it seems that life has never been better for Hunter Biden.

