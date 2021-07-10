‘Humiliated’ Alex Rodriguez ‘Dissing’ Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck To Try To ‘Reel In Ladies’ And ‘Soothe His Ego’?

Has Alex Rodriguez been venting his frustrations over his split from Jennifer Lopez to anyone that will listen? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Alex Rodriguez ‘Kissing And Telling’?

The most recent edition of OK! reports that Alex Rodriguez is spilling all of Jennifer Lopez’s dirty laundry. Lopez has been far from low-key about her reunion with Ben Affleck, and the tabloid alleges her ex-fiance Rodriguez isn’t taking it well. The outlet states Rodriguez “doesn’t shy away from discussing his high profile ex with anyone that will listen.” Apparently, Rodriguez has been bad-mouthing Lopez all around Miami.

An inside source dishes to the magazine, “He’s been dissing her in public and laughing about how cheesy their romance was in hindsight. But it’s got to burn that Jen and Ben hooked up so quickly and are still going strong,” adding that Rodriguez “finds it therapeutic” to make jokes about Lopez. The source continues, “It also soothes his ego to reel in the ladies, who can’t get enough of all the juicy gossip.”

But the insider acknowledges that it’s not all fun and games. Apparently, the former MLB slugger was truly hurt by their breakup and is out for revenge. The source explains, “At this point, Alex feels so betrayed and humiliated that he’s got nothing much to lose. His priorities right now are having fun — and getting even.”

Alex Rodriguez Planning To ‘Get Even’ With Jennifer Lopez?

So, is Rodriguez turning to parties and gossip to soothe his aching heart? We doubt it. While Rodriguez certainly is no stranger to high-profile social scenes, there’s no evidence to suggest he’s spilling any dirt on Lopez. We aren’t saying Rodriguez is indifferent to his ex; breakups are messy, complicated, emotional times for anyone. That being said, the former Yankee seems to be taking it in stride.

Contrary to the tabloid’s claim that Rodriguez is rushing into his next fling, there have been reports claiming the opposite. According to a Page Six article, Rodriguez was been spotted partying with the likes of Jay-Z, surrounded by potential suitors. That being said, a source insisted he kept them all at arm’s length. Rodriguez seems to be taking this time to focus on himself and is turning away romantic opportunities.

Finally, a look at Rodriguez’s Instagram tells its own story. On social media, Rodriguez appears to be focusing on two things: business and family. His bio reads “Proud Father of 2,” and he frequently posts pictures with his two daughters. Additionally, the business mogul often documents his high-profile meetings and promotes Presidente Beer, a company he co-owns. Despite the outlet painting Rodriguez as a wounded puppy, he’s proven he’s has a full life beyond his relationship with Lopez.

The Tabloids On Alex Rodriguez

It’s not surprising OK! chose to run this story when other tabloids have been pushing this narrative for weeks. In late June, the National Enquirer reported Rodriguez was a “horndog” struggling to score a rebound from Lopez. Then the Globe called him a “dumped dope” that was tired of being “humiliated” by Lopez. And more recently, Star reported Rodriguez was becoming obsessed with Lopez and Affleck and was displaying “weird” behavior. Obviously, poking fun at Rodriguez has become a tabloid trend.

