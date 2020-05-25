Hugh Laurie Cracking Under The Stress Of Quarantine?

Hugh Laurie is not “going daffy during isolation” like one tabloid is alleging this week. The story is completely bogus. Gossip Cop can debunk the claim.
On some level, everyone in the world has struggled with the social isolation created by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Globe, it’s been especially hard on the former star of House Hugh Laurie. According to a supposed “source,” Laurie has been “climbing up the walls” at his home in the English countryside and isolating not just from the public, but from his friends and family, too.
The “source” goes on to say, “A lot of people have been trying to reach him, but he ignores everyone’s calls and has been locking himself away from the world for weeks.” The dubious source adds, “Even his family can’t get any face time with him, and the rare occasions they have he’s been hell-on-earth to be around.”
The cause of all this, according to the shady report, is because Hugh Laurie is unable to work and he’s going stir-crazy. The tipster tells the magazine, “He’s stuck in London and he’s stewing in his own juices. It’s not a happy time, and he’s not bothering to pretend it is.” Well, the tabloid is correct about one thing: It’s not a happy time, not for anyone. But that’s the only thing it get right in this phony report.
One person who clearly did get “face time” with Hugh Laurie was Stephen Colbert when the Avenue 5 star beamed in live from London to appear on Late Night with Stephen Colbert. Not only was Laurie clearly not isolating from the public with the appearance, but the versatile star seemed his usual self, even singing Happy Birthday to Colbert. He also called his quarantine experience “lucky” compared to many others. Additionally, Laurie’s own spokesperson, not an unnamed “source,” dismissed the report outright.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a boon for tabloids as they're now full of tall tales about celebrities struggle during the quarantine. Three weeks ago, the Globe claimed that George Cooney was heading for divorce from Amal Clooney due to the pressures of the isolation measures. Gossip Cop debunked that story, pointing out that the paper's sister publication Star was claiming the exact opposite by writing that the marriage was stronger than ever after all the time spent together. Which one is it? The tabloids have no clue
Star isn’t innocent in all this though. In early April, just a couple weeks into the quarantine, the unreliable magazine claimed that Reese Witherspoon, Mila Kunis, and Julia Roberts were all experiencing marriage problems brought on by the quarantine. Gossip Cop has often debunked bogus claims about these three women’s marriages, and we weren’t surprised the outlet connected all three in a shameless attempt to draw in readers using a global health crisis as the backdrop — just like this latest false report about Hugh Laurie. If only Greg House were real, he’d certainly be able to solve the COVID-19 crisis.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.