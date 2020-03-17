Hugh Jackman Takes Off Wedding Ring Amid Marriage Problems?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Hugh Jackman is not having marriage problems simply because he was photographed without his wedding ring. That’s the story one of the tabloids is selling, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

Jackman was recently spotted taking a stroll in New York City along with his mom, and he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring at the time. That’s all Woman’s Day needed to write a story about the actor and his wife of 24 years, Deborra-lee Furness, being headed for a split.

A so-called “source close to the Jackmans” is quoted as saying, “That’s very unlike Hugh. He rarely takes off his ring. It must be pretty bad since he got his dear old mom out of the house for a deep and meaningful chat.” The unidentified source adds, “I guess every couple has troubles and Deb and Hugh are no different.”

There’s not much more to this bogus story than that. The unreliable outlet can’t begin to imagine what the couple’s alleged problems even entail. The tabloid simply noticed that Jackman wasn’t wearing his wedding ring during a casual outing in New York, and decided to print some nonsense about his marriage falling apart.

The magazine’s story is also poorly timed. Less than a week ago, Jackman gushed about his wife in an interview with People magazine. The actor noted that he and his wife “make time for each other” and are “always learning” from one another. “I’m always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is,” he added. “The longer it goes on the better it gets.”

The tabloid’s article is also based on the word of an anonymous tipster. Gossip Cop reached out to Jackman’s spokesperson, who tells us the article is “false, absurd, ridiculous and yet again… a clearly made-up story to fill their space.” Indeed, the tabloid must be having a tough time filling up space this week. It invented a phony narrative based on a picture of Jackman walking with his mom and not wearing his ring. After more than two decades of marriage, it’s reasonable to believe that some people remove their wedding rings for causal strolls.

Unfortunately, Woman’s Day frequently attacks the actor’s strong marriage. In January, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Jackman was getting “hot and heavy” with actress Rebecca Ferguson behind his wife’s back. That same month, the publication alleged that Jackman’s wife was upset about him “getting flirty” with Brooke Shields. At the very least, there’s not another woman involved this time around. That doesn’t make the story any more trustworthy.