EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, are not moving back to Australia. A recent article claiming they are is wrong. Gossip Cop can set the record straight on the matter.

The Australian tabloid New Idea alleges Jackman and his wife are permanently relocating to Australia. The tabloid claims Jackman has already started to make moves and purchased a $6 million Bondi penthouse. “Hugh has considered a move back for years, but he never followed through with it because he has such a good life in the states,” a so-called insider tells the magazine. The supposed insider adds, “Besides his career, there’s a solid support network and he and Deb are now die-hard New Yorkers. They love the spirit of the Big Apple, plus the pace and excitement of being in a city that never sleeps.”

The publication contends that despite Jackman’s love for New York, his idea of heaven is “kicking back at his place in Bondi, taking dips in the ocean, and being in the country where he was born and still has so many loved ones.” According to the supposed source, the idea to move back to his native country came from his admiration from fellow Australian-actor, Chris Hemsworth. “Hugh has talked very openly to his friends and colleagues about wanting to help boost Australia’s movie industry; he was hugely impressed with how Chris Hemsworth managed to bring the Thor production to the country,” the alleged insider continues.

The sketchy insider ends the narrative by adding, “At the end of the day, he’s an Aussie at heart. It’s a no-brainer that he and Deb want to come home.” While it’s no secret that Jackman loves his home country, the entire story is fabricated. The actor is not permanently relocating to Australia. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Jackson who confirmed the story is “100% not true.” It’s not surprising that New Idea was off-base with its account, as we’ve proven in the past the tabloids have no insight into the actor’s personal life.

Last month, Gossip Cop busted the publication Woman’s Day for incorrectly stating Jackman was having marriage problems because he was photographed without his wedding ring. The phony outlet alleged the actor was headed for divorce from his wife based on the picture, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. We spoke to a spokesperson for Jackman who said the article was “false, absurd, ridiculous and yet again… a made-up story to fill their space.”

We debunked Woman’s Day at the beginning of this year as well for falsely claiming Jackman was getting “hot and heavy” with his costar, Rebecca Ferguson. The entire narrative was bogus and misleading. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found there was no truth to it. Jackman is happily married to Furness still and they are still splitting time between New York and Bondi.