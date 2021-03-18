Hugh Jackman Headed For Divorce After Being Spotted Without Wedding Ring?

365 days ago, Hugh Jackman was spotted without his wedding ring on, sparking rumors that he and Deborra-Lee Furness were breaking up. Gossip Cop busted this story at the time, but one year is long enough to see what the real story was. Let’s take a look back on that rumor and learn what happened.

No Ring Blues

Hugh Jackman was spotted in New York City without his wedding ring on and according to Woman’s Day, this meant he and Furness were breaking up. A “source close to the Jackmans” told the tabloid, it’s “very unlike Hugh. He rarely takes off his ring.” The source added, “I guess every couple has troubles and Deb and Hugh are no different.”

The tabloid struggled to explain why Jackman and Furness would break-up, and instead kept things as vague as possible. Jackman’s spokesperson told Gossip Cop that this article was “false, absurd, ridiculous and yet again… a clearly made-up story to fill their space.” These damning words were backed up by an interview Jackman did with People where he gushed about his wife, so this story was clearly bogus.

Did They Break Up?

Nope! Jackman and Furness were recently spotted arm-in-arm in New York City. The couple is frequently seen walking their dogs around the Big Apple. Jackman posted a kind message for Furness on Valentine’s Day where he said “I love you to the moon and back.”

The couple will celebrate their 25 year anniversary on April 11. Tabloids frequently use wedding rings to generate stories, but one doesn’t need to wear a wedding band 100% of the time to stay happily married.

Other Silly Stories

Hugh Jackman is a favorite target of Woman’s Day, and it publishes bogus stories about the Logan star constantly. It claimed he and Furness were bickering over moving to Australia. This tabloid later said Jackman was hoping to flee New York City, but this whole narrative ignores why the couple is in New York City in the first palace. While Jackman and Furness do miss Australia, he’s still set to star in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. They aren’t moving down under any time soon.

This tabloid also claimed Jackman was caught flirting with Brooke Shields. A rep for Jackman told Gossip Cop on the record that this story was fake. Jackman and Furness, despite what Woman’s Day would have you believe, are still very happily married.

