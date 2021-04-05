Hugh Jackman Getting Divorce, ‘Fleeing’ New York City?

Are tensions rising between Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness? That’s what tabloids have been reporting for a while. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the couple and see if there is any truth to these rumors.

Jackman and Furness Fighting Over Where To Live?

According to Woman’s Day, when coronavirus hit, Hugh Jackman and his family were stuck in New York. The tabloid insists that Furness was upset they missed their opportunity to relocate back to Australia before travel bans were put in place. Resentment had been building between Jackman and Furness as New York was hit hard by the virus, the magazine reported, trapping them in place. The tabloid reported on the couple again later in the pandemic, insisting that Jackman had plans to move their family back to Australia as soon as they could.

While Furness did say that she would love to return to Australia, that seems to be the only point of evidence the tabloid presents. There’s no evidence that the couple’s location is a point of contention in their relationship. The magazine greatly exaggerates Furness’ desire to return to Australia. According to Jackman’s work schedule, he plans to stay in New York for a while. And months since the report, the actor’s latest Instagram post places him in NYC.

Jackman’s Interest In Scientology Concerning Furness?

Then New Idea reported that Furness was gravely concerned about her husband’s friendship with Tom Cruise. According to an unnamed source, the kind-hearted and curious Jackman was at risk of being recruited by Cruise to join the Church of Scientology. The source insisted that Jackman had always wanted to learn more about Scientology, and Cruise was more than willing to talk to him about his religion. According to the piece, Furness is not on board. The insider claims that Jackman’s wife has laid down the law and was taking steps to keep Jackman away from Cruise.

Of course, Gossip Cop proved the claim was as ludicrous as it sounded. Not only was there no evidence to support the claim that Jackman had any interest in Scientology, but Jackman has always been a devout Christian. Furthermore, Gossip Cop reached out to a representative of Jackman’s who confirmed the story was bogus.

Jackman And Furness Headed For Divorce?

Finally, Woman’s Day shared their scoop on the couple once more when it reported sightings of Jackman without his wedding ring. According to the article, the only reason Jackman would ever take the ring off is if he and Furness were having troubles.

Gossip Cop confirmed with Jackman’s rep that this story was as fictional as the rest of them. There is no evidence to suggest the couple is having troubles. On the contrary, Furness is all over his frequently-updated Instagram where he shared a heartwarming Valentine’s day post. The post featured a picture of him and Furness on their wedding day, captioned “Deb. You are, and always will be, the great love of my life. I love you to the moon and back.” Clearly, the couple isn’t in trouble.

