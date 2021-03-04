Hugh Jackman Getting $15 Million For Bee Gees Biopic?

Is Hugh Jackman still in talks to star in a biopic about the Bee Gees? Last year, a tabloid claimed the actor was close to making this happen. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story. Here’s what we uncovered.

Hugh Jackman Attached To The Bee Gees Movie?

In 2020, the Globe claimed that Jackman was in talks to play Barry Gibb. According to the magazine, the actor was in line to earn $15 million to portray the eldest Gibb brother, who is the sole surviving member of the legendary Bee Gees. An insider revealed that Jackman is “a huge fan and has campaigned for this part, and lucky for him he’s the first choice and already has the confidence of the studio and producers.”

Gossip Cop would like to interject that if Jackman was attached to a biopic like this, it would’ve been reported by the industry trades first. Yet, the tipster continued that “the movie is going to explore the Bee Gees at the height of their success, during the ‘Saturday Night Fever’ era, and Hugh is more than ready to perform the songs himself 100 percent – like Taron Egerton did in the Elton John movie, Rocketman.” The informant concluded the story that the actor “couldn’t wait to get into character. He’s been practicing his falsetto every day!”

Sorry Folks, Hugh Isn’t Taking On This Role

At the time, Gossip Cop ran the report by a spokesperson for the actor who assured us there was no truth to the account. While Jackman could’ve been an ideal choice for the film, sadly, it’s not happening. Two months ago, HBO released the documentary, The Bee Gees: How Do You Mend A Broken Heart. Gibbs spoke to Today about the documentary and disclosed that he didn’t watch it in its entirety. “I didn’t want the burden or the stress of having all of that stuff in my head. I couldn’t watch it, I couldn’t watch my family evaporate in a two-hour documentary. I saw the first cut, a little bit of the first cut and I just stopped myself. No, can’t do it. Too sad,” Gibbs stated.

The Bee Gees Biopic May Not Out Anytime Soon

In regards to the biopic, it was confirmed that the film was in the works. However, Barry Gibb also recently stated in a separate interview that the biopic may not hit the big screen for a couple more years.

“The biopic could be about two years away. You shall see how I saw the world through my eyes, and there are a lot of things that nobody ever knew about. It is a million moments, you know – a million moments that change your life in one day,” the singer revealed.

More Phony Stories About Hugh Jackman

Gossip Cop isn’t surprised the Globe mislead readers with this bogus narrative when we’ve corrected other false stories about Hugh Jackman before. In 2018, Star, which is owned by the same company as the Globe, alleged Daniel Radcliffe was going to replace Jackman as Wolverine. Around the same time, the publication claimed Jackman was going to host a competition show. None of these accounts were true, which Gossip Cop had explained at the time.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Princess Beatrice, Husband Divorcing After Six Months Of Marriage

Report: Miranda Lambert’s Marriage In ‘Crisis’

‘Narcissistic Control Freak’ Jennifer Lopez Turning Alex Rodriguez Into ‘Obedient Lapdog’?

Kate Middleton Flying To Los Angeles To Confront Meghan Markle And Prince Harry?

Elton John’s Friends Worried He Only Has Months To Live?