Hugh Jackman Fighting With ‘Homesick’ Wife Over ‘Permanently’ Moving Back To Australia?

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness have been married since 1996. Last year, a tabloid reported the couple was divided over whether or not the family should move to Australia. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the couple stands today.

Desperate To Return To Australia?

This time last year, Woman’s Day ran a story entitled “Homesick Hugh and Deb At War Over New York.” In it, the publication purported that “feelings of resentment” were building between husband and wife who were based in New York. With the then-raging coronavirus epidemic, Furness was allegedly “devastated” that the couple and their two kids were stuck in the states and didn’t get back to their native Australia in time for the border shut down.

“Deb has been wanting to move back to Sydney permanently for years, and the pandemic appeared to present them with the perfect opportunity,” an insider told the outlet. “New York was hit hard early when the borders were still open and Qantas was still flying. She begged Hugh to pack up the family and go,” the source continued, pointing out that the couple has a home in Bondi they could have gone to.

“Hugh was keen to stick it out, thinking, like a lot of people, it would get sorted quickly,” the source continued. As everyone knows, racial unrest and the ongoing pandemic still haven’t disappeared, and last year, their effects apparently “frightened” Furness and led to her being angry with her husband for forcing their family to stay in New York.

Is Hugh Jackman In The Doghouse?

As Gossip Cop pointed out last year, the tabloid’s premise was incorrect. Furness and Jackman were probably concerned about staying in New York, but the couple was not fighting about moving to Australia over it. A few months earlier, we busted the rumor that Jackman was permanently relocating to his home country. His rep assured Gossip Cop then that the story was untrue and nothing had changed.

Jackman and his family did go back to Australia earlier this summer and recently returned due to a COVID outbreak there. He and Furness celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary back in April and the actor is currently in rehearsal for The Music Man on Broadway, which was pushed back due to the pandemic. Clearly, the couple still plans to remain in the States.

Same Old Story

Since this article was first published, Woman’s Day has recycled this story twice. The first time was in November after Furness talked about missing Australia and wanting to return on an Aussie talk show. This April, the tensions over wanting to move were apparently so bad the couple was on the verge of divorce. Gossip Cop busted both stories.

