Hugh Jackman Fighting With His Wife Over Living In Australia?

The outlet further contends that the spouses of 24 years have now turned their attention on how to escape the turmoil in Manhattan. “They’ve often spent their weekends in the Hamptons, but honestly, it’s not much better,” asserts the presumed insider. The dubious source goes on to say that Jackman’s wife understands his desire to stay in America for work so she is willing to “compromise.” “She wants him to consider a move to Los Angeles, which is close to Aussie beach life as you can get. Hugh has also relied on studios to pay rentals in L.A. when they’re there but now it’s time to put down roots if it means keeping the family happy and safe,” the ostensible source claims.