Hugh Jackman Fighting With His Wife Over Living In Australia?

Are Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness at odds over moving to Australia? A tabloid claims the couple is locked in a dispute over whether they should return to the land down under. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
“Homesick Hugh and Deb At War Over New York” reads the headline for a recent article in Woman’s Day. The tabloid proclaims “feelings of resentment” are building up between the actor and his wife who are in New York amid the current coronavirus epidemic. According to supposed sources, Furness is “devastated” that the couple didn’t leave for Australia before international travel became restricted and blames her husband for wanting to stay in the states.
“Deb has been wanting to move back to Sydney permanently for years, and the pandemic appeared to present them with the perfect opportunity,” an alleged source tells the outlet. The unnamed insider continues, “New York was hit hard early when the borders were still open and Qantas was still flying. She begged Hugh to pack up the family and go.” The anonymous source adds the couple has an empty “stunning house” in Bondi and it doesn’t make sense for their children, Oscar and Ava, to be “trapped in the eye of the storm” in Manhattan.
“But,” the source purports, “Hugh was keen to stick it out, thinking, like a lot of people, it would get sorted quickly.” Since it hasn’t and reports of lawlessness on the streets of New York have “frightened” Furness, she’s become “furious” with the X-Men actor for keeping their family there. “There is sickness, civil unrest, and violence everywhere they turn,” the so-called maintain, adding that Jackman is just as homesick for his native land as his wife but the virus has “kept them grounded.”
The outlet further contends that the spouses of 24 years have now turned their attention on how to escape the turmoil in Manhattan. “They’ve often spent their weekends in the Hamptons, but honestly, it’s not much better,” asserts the presumed insider. The dubious source goes on to say that Jackman’s wife understands his desire to stay in America for work so she is willing to “compromise.” “She wants him to consider a move to Los Angeles, which is close to Aussie beach life as you can get. Hugh has also relied on studios to pay rentals in L.A. when they’re there but now it’s time to put down roots if it means keeping the family happy and safe,” the ostensible source claims.
The current pandemic has the entire world on edge and while we don’t doubt Jackman and his wife are concerned about living in New York, the tabloid’s premise is incorrect. Jackman and Furness are not fighting about moving to Australia. Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative about Jackman permanently relocating to Australia a few months ago. Jackman’s rep assured us the previous story was fabricated and we’re certain nothing has changed since then. Additionally, Woman’s Day has made false claims about Jackman’s marriage being in trouble before.
Earlier this year, we busted the tabloid for asserting Deborra-Lee Furness was upset with Hugh Jackman for flirting with Brooke Shields. The phony story alleged Furness wasn’t pleased with her husband’s “flirtatious” encounter with the model in New York City. Gossip Cop ran the article by a rep for Jackman who told us on record the tale was fake.
A few months later, Woman’s Day purported Jackman’s marriage was in trouble because he wasn’t spotted wearing his wedding ring. The entire premise was based on the fact that the actor was seen without his ring, but there was no actual proof there were problems. Plus, plenty of people leave the house without their wedding ring. Gossip Cop wasted no time in correcting the silly story.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.