Hugh Jackman In Talks For Bee Gees Biopic?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Hugh Jackman really in talks to star in a Bee Gees biopic? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop looked into the casting rumor and we’ve learned the truth.

According to the Globe, Jackman is on the verge of closing a $15 million deal to portray disco icon Barry Gibb in a biopic about the Bee Gees. An unknown insider tells the outlet, “He’s a huge fan and has campaigned for this part, and lucky for him he’s first choice and already has the confidence of the studio and producers.”

The alleged source continues, “The movie is going to explore the Bee Gees at the height of their success, during the ‘Saturday Night Fever’ era, and Hugh is more than ready to perform the songs himself 100 percent – like Taron Egerton did in the Elton John movie, Rocketman.” The unidentified tipster adds, “Hugh can’t wait to get into character. He’s been practicing his falsetto every day!”

Here’s what’s true about the tabloid’s story: there’s a Bee Gees biopic in the works. Here’s what’s false: everything else. Despite what the magazine’s anonymous insider says, Jackman’s spokespersons tells Gossip Cop that he isn’t in talks for the project. It’s safe to say that the actor’s rep, who’s qualified to speak on his behalf, knows more about his career than any tabloid.

It should also be noted, the Bee Gees biopic is still in the scripting stage – meaning there isn’t a finished screenplay to send to actors, nor is casting underway just yet. There’s also not a single Hollywood trade publication reporting that Jackman is attached to the biopic. The gossip media isn’t known to get casting scoops. To the contrary, tabloids are known for making up bogus casting rumors – especially when it comes to stars playing other stars in biopics.

In 2018, Gossip Cop busted the Globe’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, for falsely claiming Ryan Gosling, Mel Gibson, Michael Douglas and several other actors were in talks to portray George Michael in a biopic about the late singer. Prior to that, several outlets wrongly reported that Justin Bieber would be starring in a George Michael biopic.

In 2017, Gossip Cop debunked an Enquirer article about Miley Cyrus and Paris Jackson fighting over playing Madonna in a biopic. And just last year, Life & Style made up a story about Jennifer Garner playing Melania Trump in a biopic about the first lady. Some of these biopics in question aren’t even in development. At the very least, the Bee Gees biopic is a real project – just not one that Jackman is involved in.