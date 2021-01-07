Hugh Hefner’s Widow Revealed She Almost Died From A Fat Transfer Surgery

Crystal Hefner, widow of the late Hugh Hefner, recently revealed on Instagram that she’d had a near-death experience after undergoing a fat transfer surgery. The almost deadly experience inspired the model to rethink how much effort she put into maintaining her physical appearance and what the costs of doing so might be. In the end, she had a beautiful message to young girls who might someday find themselves in her shoes.
In a photo posted to Instagram, Crystal Hefner wore nothing but bandages over her chest, her face seemingly free of makeup. The photo made her look vulnerable, which matched the tone of the long caption Hefner used to tell her story. She explained that she’d had a “fat transfer surgery” on October 16 and admitted that she “almost didn’t make it through.”
I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok.
Crystal went on to share that she had once had implants, but had had them and “everything else toxic” removed from her body in 2016 after she became “very ill.” Despite her advocacy for being natural, she confessed that she hadn’t quite learned her lesson. After telling her story, she connected what she went through to the struggle many other women face to fit into beauty standards that Crystal described as “impossible to keep up with.”
For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough.
In the end, Crystal Hefner wrote, she feels “sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it.” She didn’t dismiss her own role in keeping up those impossible standards, either, and concluded,
This is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving into this pressure, even now in my 30’s - as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now.
It’s a huge relief that she is on the mend and has almost fully recovered from her terrifying ordeal. It’s especially good to see that over the course of her recovery, she has put a lot of thought into not only her experience, but how she can use it to help others who might feel the pressure to look perfect, no matter the cost.
