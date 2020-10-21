Hugh Grant Became His Kids' Hairstylist During Quarantine

It looks like Hugh Grant has found a new calling—as a hairstylist! The 60-year-old Brit told Good Morning America that he’s been surviving quarantine with a little help from his kids, their toys, and a pair of scissors.
Just like the rest of us, Grant has been incredibly bored while being stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant confessed, "I started by cutting my daughter's Barbie's hair out of sheer boredom, and I discovered I was extremely talented. Then I started cutting my children's hair, whether they wanted a haircut or not. I just strapped them to a chair and just cut their hair."
The Love Actually star went on to describe how he thinks he’s doing as a dad. "I would say I'm enchanting, but I don't know what the children would say," he quipped. "I do have some of my dad's traits. He was ex-Army — and lovely, lovely — but suddenly, out of nowhere, the most terrifying bark would come. And I notice I do that. It makes all the kids cry. It makes my wife cry. It makes the neighbors cry."
Grant is the proud papa of five children, all of whom he had after turning 50. In addition to the two kids he shares with ex Tinglan Hong—seven-year-old Felix and nine-year-old Tabitha—the British wit has three children with his current wife, Anna Eberstein. The pair wed back in May of 2018, six years after the birth of their first child together, named John. The names of the couple’s other two children have not been disclosed, which is no surprise given the Notting Hill star's notoriously private nature.
Grant admitted to having a hard time keeping up with his young kids during his GMA appearance. “I’m quite old and my children are very young, and I can’t say that’s entirely easy,” he said. But he also shared his gratitude and acknowledged his privilege, adding: “I have no complaints, I’m one of the lucky ones.”
You can see more of Grant’s Good Morning America appearance below.