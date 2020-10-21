Hugh Grant Became His Kids' Hairstylist During Quarantine

Grant is the proud papa of five children, all of whom he had after turning 50. In addition to the two kids he shares with ex Tinglan Hong—seven-year-old Felix and nine-year-old Tabitha—the British wit has three children with his current wife, Anna Eberstein. The pair wed back in May of 2018, six years after the birth of their first child together, named John. The names of the couple’s other two children have not been disclosed, which is no surprise given the Notting Hill star's notoriously private nature.