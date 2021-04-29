Hugh Grant And Sarah Jessica Parker Rekindling Secret Romance On ‘SATC’ Reboot?

Is a reunion between Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker causing trouble in their respective relationships? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘The One That Got Away’?

According to a recent edition of New Idea, Sarah Jessica Parker is determined to get Hugh Grant on board for her Sex and the City reboot. According to the magazine’s inside source, in Parker’s mind, “there’s no-one funnier, more handsome, or more perfect for a rom-com than her dear friend, Hugh Grant.”

That being said, Parker might not be sure what she’s getting herself into by chasing down Grant for the reboot. The tabloid insists that the former co-stars had a brief but intense romance that Grant still hasn’t let go of. When Parker brought up the possibility, Grant was apparently “jumping at the chance” to work with her again. A source muses to the magazine that “Hugh just loves Sarah Jessica” and has for years.

The tabloid reminisces on their time as co-stars, claiming that “they had their own in-jokes and secret language that drove the cast and crew slightly nuts” while on set and insisting that “you could tell he had developed real feelings for her, but she was very much off the market.” Although Parker has been married to her husband, Matthew Broderick, for over 20 years, the magazine insists that Grant could be making trouble by re-entering the picture.

According to the publication, Parker is a “one-man woman” that has never taken anything beyond flirtation. That being said, the insider does confide to the magazine that “Sarah Jessica and Matthew have had a fairly rocky marriage and often spend time apart.” This apparently led Broderick to tell Parker that he’d “be keeping an eye on things” with her and Grant, a joke that the magazine insists had some truth to it.

Hugh Grant Worrying Matthew Broderick?

So, is Hugh Grant really looking to reignite an old fling by joining the SATC reboot? Of course not. The article made plenty of bold and sporadic claims, none of which came with any sort of evidence or reasoning.

The first allegation is that Sarah Jessica Parker wants Grant for the reboot. Of course, there’s no way to know if she does or not, but we do know that no credible source has linked him to the project. Grant has not been confirmed at all, and if he really was “jumping at the chance” to join the cast, wouldn’t fans have heard something by now?

Secondly, the magazine relies heavily on old speculation that there was something romantic between Grant and Parker. While it’s true the co-stars have been friendly for years, there has never been any evidence to suggest they were ever anything more. At the time Parker and Grant were working together, Parker was happily married and welcoming her twin daughters to the world.

And finally, the article relies heavily on Grant’s old bachelor status, but the actor is now a husband and a father. Grant and his wife, Anna Eberstein, are still very much together. The tabloid completely omits this fact and expects the reader to believe he’d throw it all away to be with Parker when they never even had a relationship. Clearly, this entire article was a work of fiction.

The Tabloid On Sarah Jessica Parker

Besides, it’s hard to trust New Idea to accurately report on Parker’s relationship. Not long ago, the tabloid reported that Parker and Broderick’s marriage was at a breaking point because of her smoking habit. The claim was obviously ridiculous, and Gossip Cop easily debunked it. The magazine also reported recently that Parker and Broderick were splitting and Parker was moving out of their home. Of course, there was no truth to this story either. Clearly, New Idea has a history of getting it wrong when it comes to Parker’s relationship.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Claim Malia Obama Is A Wild Child

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant

‘The Talk’ Loses 4th Host In Less Than A Year

Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America