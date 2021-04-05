Howie Mandel Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic

Howie Mandel may be famously bald now, but the comedian and veteran TV host once sported a full head of curly hair. He shared a throwback photo of himself and late comedic legend Richard Pryor on Instagram, and it’s amazing how different the America’s Got Talent judge looked with all those brown curls. He’s even sporting some facial hair in the picture, which makes him nearly unrecognizable.

Two Comedy Legends In Their Prime: Howie Mandel And Richard Pryor

The throwback photo Howie Mandel posted to his Instagram page is appropriately grainy since it’s clearly from a different era. As he poses beside Richard Pryor, Mandel’s face is alight with delight. In the caption, Mandel referred to Pryor as his “hero,” and it’s obvious that the AGT star is completely starstruck in the photo.

It’s not just Mandel’s expression of sheer delight that stands out in the photo. Mandel, who’s been bald for decades now, sports a head full of dark, curly brown hair in the photo. Though he’s usually clean shaven these days, he also has a neatly trimmed goatee. All that hair makes him look like a completely different person.

This isn’t the first time Mandel has posted a throwback of himself with hair. Last year, the comedian shared a vintage poster of himself advertising one of his comedy specials. In that photo, his hair was slightly longer than it was in this one, and he was missing the facial hair. It’s strange to see him with hair, but it must be stranger for him to see himself without it, considering the fact that he once had so much of it.

