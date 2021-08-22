This Unexpected Tool Was Made To Help Your Child Deal With Trying Times (Like Now)

Concern over children’s anxiety has grown more than ever in recent times. As a result of an unpredictable year filled with abrupt changes, intermittent isolation and pressures to keep up with school-related topics, there is little wonder why children are filled with more worry than in previous years.

Fellow parent and teacher Kristi Coppa was quick to recognize how anxiety could affect children during these turbulent times. As co-creator with her husband, John Coppa, Kristi developed Wondergrade, an age-appropriate app to help kids cope with stress and navigate big emotions.

How Wondergrade Was Born

Kristi has dealt with anxiety her entire life, and she noticed that her youngest child was being affected by this. In an effort to ease her daughter’s worries, Kristi turned to her creative toolbox.

(Wondergrade)

With her nursing background and her certification as a children’s mindfulness and yoga instructor, Kristi developed social-emotional strategies and self-regulation practices to manage her daughter’s anxiety. She then shared the tools her daughter had success with with other parents and caregivers.

And while Kristi had intended to teach in-person classes focusing on self-regulation, yoga and other psychology tools, quarantine brought about a number of limitations. This led to the creation of Wondergrade.

Rather than wait for the world to yet again open, Kristi created an app that parents can use at home as a viable alternative. Additionally, the online format enables Kristi’s teachings to reach a much broader audience than a face-to-face setting ever could.

Wondergrade: An App Built For Kids

On the Apple and Google Play app stores, you can find plenty of meditation, breathing and yoga apps. However, Wondergrade is unique because it’s designed specifically for kids, ages three to eight. In addition, the app houses kid-friendly features and a child-approved interface.

For example, once kids dive into the incredible features on the Wondergrade app, they discover a whimsical animated friend, Yog. Yog, the cute green bear-gumdrop hybrid, assists children navigate their emotions. In addition, Yog generates engagement in addition to delivering results.

As their guide, Yog keeps children entertained while they accomplish the relaxation programs and breathing exercises throughout the app. Besides Yog, children can also enjoy videos that teach mindful movements, which will help them relax and calm down after a stressful day.

In addition, there are fun, visually-rich activities for kids to attend that foster a growth mindset. A variety of calming sessions, as well as tools that help children develop their resilience, are available.

For example, before-bed sleep sessions are great for soothing restless children. Consequentially, the more children are able to self regulate stressful situations, the less dependent they are on the Wondergrade app.

While Wondergrade features great child-focused activities, the app also provides parents with a wealth of information.

Parents can use Wondergrade’s application tips to choose the right tools for their children at the right time. As an example, parents can quickly access their child’s favorite tools when they are feeling anxious. Moreover, for seamless transitions, families can create playlists for routines like getting ready in the morning or preparing for bedtime.

The app also includes an extensive library of articles that explain the “why” behind each of the app’s activities. With it, parents can understand the science behind their children’s experience.

During this chaotic time, it also isn’t a surprise as to why Wondergrade is so well-trusted and recommended by countless teachers, therapists and fellow parents.

(Wondergrade)

One reviewer shared that Wondergrade is “everything [they] didn’t know [they] needed.” The reviewer goes on to say that the app “comes at the perfect time” as their “whole family is just depleted from the COVID year and remote learning.”

Another reviewer said that the app is “the perfect fit for busy families and active kids,” as the app has “saved [their] family and brought smiles to [their] faces many times.”

Where To Get The Wondergrade App

If you’re wanting to try out the Wondergrade app, it’s available on the Apple and Google Play stores.

The app is free to download and parents have access to all of Wondergrade’s features for a seven-day free trial. After that, a $7.99 per month or a $59.99 annual plan must be selected.

Wondergrade is the perfect solution for parents who want to build healthy screentime habits in their children and reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety at the same time.