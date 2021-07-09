Old School Claw Clips Are Back In Style – Here’s How To Make Them Chic

It’s getting difficult keeping track of all the different styles that are coming back into circulation. The ‘90s are undoubtedly reappearing, along with a few other decades as well.

One such renewed trend is the claw clip – that wildly popular hair accessory of the ‘90s. Most of us (above a certain age, that is) can probably remember using them as a kid, teenager or young adult. And who woulda thought they’d come roaring back in style?

Some trendy celebs have even been spotted wearing this comeback hair accessory.

Kendall Jenner recently wore a claw clip with an all-around ‘90s look. Bella Hadid was also seen wearing one paired with an ultra-cropped top and some sexy, leathery pants. Yara Shahidi uses claw clips as an easy hair accessory around the house. And Hailey Bieber has been seen lounging with a claw clip.

If you’re interested in the look but just don’t know where to start, we gathered up some of our fav styles below.

Half-Up Simplicity

One of the best ways to use a claw clip is by creating a half-up style. Just take the top and front layers of your hair (like you would with any half-up ponytail or bun) and secure your locks with the claw clip at the back of your head.

Secured Updo

Another easy—and very classic—way to rock a claw clip is pulling all of your hair back into an updo. Act like you’re going to do a ponytail, twist the hair around a few times until it’s forms a single lock and then point the whole chunk up towards the ceiling and secure it in place on the back of your head. Think Rachel Green!

Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Look

Another option is a “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” look. With this one, you follow the same process as the last look, but secure the hair just a little higher up on the head and make sure the tail-end of your hair is secured under the claw clip. It’s the simplest way to create a fancy updo without all the fuss.

Are claw clips back for good? Hard to say. But, like most trends, probably not. So enjoy them while they’re here, and don’t be shy about finding new, creative ways to make them your own.

