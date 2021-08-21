How You’re Getting Tricked Into Paying More For Your Vacation

A vacation can be a relaxing time to recharge and reconnect with your partner. They can also be a time to make memories with your family. Depending on the type of vacation you take, you may come back rested and relaxed or more exhausted than when you left home. Either way, vacations are typically worth it for the new experiences they provide.

However, before you even pack your first bag, booking your vacation can be a hassle in and of itself.

Here are some ways travel websites can trick you into paying more for your vacation than you should. Travel websites are businesses, after all.

Not The Yummy Kind Of Cookies

Cookies track your digital footprint. Websites use cookies to see what you’re into so they can target you with ads. They’ll then push items they believe you will buy. This is why when you look something up on one computer in your home, an ad might pop up for the same product on your phone later.

Rumor has it that airline booking sites can see that you’re checking prices for a flight. Then they may bump up the price on the flight in the future. However, others refute this claim. They say the price bumps have more to do with demand, regular price fluctuation and attempting to book closer to the departure date.

Clearing your computer’s cookies could be a step to getting the best deals. Clearing cookies will basically reset your browsing history and make the site think you are a new customer, possibly giving you a better deal.

Using Google Flights can also help you track the prices of flights and alert you to deals. Finding a sticking with an airline you like and using their loyalty program will help you save money, too. These programs can include free flights, upgrades and other travel perks.

(kitzcorner / Shutterstock)

Sneaky, Hidden Fees

Hidden fees are ways that sites recover “discounted” room or flight prices. Sometimes they hook you with an amazing deal on a hotel room or flight. However, when you check out, the price will jump exponentially.

Therefore, we recommend booking your room with the hotel directly. A hotel’s loyalty program can offer you perks like discounts, room upgrades and points for spa experiences, meals and even cocktails. Even without a hotel loyalty program, if you call a hotel directly to book (and ask for any discounts) they may oblige. It never hurts to ask!

Although Airbnb and VRBO typically have rooms for less, there are still fees tacked on when you check out. However, they are still typically cheaper than hotels. These rooms can be a great option if you’re more comfortable in a home instead of a hotel. Finding a highly reviewed Airbnb or VRBO can make a vacation feel more relaxed and cozy.

Shopping around for hotels, flights and other travel experiences can be annoying, but, if you’re a budget-shopper, it’ll probably be well worth it! And while taking the time to reach out about benefits, discounts and perks may feel uncomfortable, you may be surprised with what they offer!