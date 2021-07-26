Former Starbucks Barista Reveals How To Make All Your Fav Drinks For A Fraction Of The Calories

As a former Starbucks barista, I’ve prepared my fair share of complicated orders. Most people were lovely when ordering their daily dose of caffeine, but some were definitely not. Maybe they were more pleasant after the caffeine hit. I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt.

For the most part, these crafted Starbucks specialty drinks are an indulgent treat. But, there are ways to cut down on the high calories found in many of the sweet drinks. Alex Moe, or The Macro Barista, as he’s known on social media, has been making and posting healthier alternatives of our favorite sugary drinks for years.

Here are a few that definitely deserve the spotlight.

Very Berry Hibiscus Lemonade Refresher

This drink packs delicious flavors into one cup, but it also packs 120 calories into that same cup.

The Macro Barista recommends ordering a venti White Tea, unsweetened. Then, ask to add a splash of lemonade and berry hibiscus refresher. Ask for a scoop of berries, and then ask for one stevia or another sweetener.

These modifications will make your refreshing drink come out to around 40 calories and only eight grams of sugar.

Iced Cafe Mocha

Creamy, chocolatey, smooth, delicious; these are the words that come to mind when I think of my favorite, Cafe Mocha. However, a typical grande iced mocha has 350 calories and 30 grams of sugar.



According to The Maco Barista, instead of ordering a straight-up iced Cafe Mocha, order a grande iced americano and make some modifications. Ask to add one pump of mocha, three pumps of sugar-free vanilla and a splash of cream or soy milk. It’s that easy!

With these changes, your drink will now be 65 calories with only six grams of sugar!

(Anthony Blake / Shutterstock)

Chai Tea Latte

A grande Chai Tea Latte is a go-to order of many, especially when the leaves start to change in the fall. The calorie count on a grande Chai Tea Latte comes to 240, with 42 grams of sugar.

To order a less caloric version, ask for a grande organic Chai Tea. Then, ask for two packets of Stevia or preferred sweetener, steamed almond milk and top it off with some cinnamon powder.

This modified Chai Tea Latte will come out to 60 calories and only two grams of sugar. Plus, it’s dairy-free!

