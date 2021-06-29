Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I remember when my older sister got a Keurig coffee maker for Christmas back in 2012. She squealed with glee, was beyond excited, and honestly, I had no idea why. At that time, I had only ever had Keurig coffee from a doctor’s office waiting room. It was weak, lukewarm and ended up in the trash quickly. She, however, thought it was the best thing ever. Maybe I was missing something.

I soon found out that getting the best out of your Keurig coffee maker doesn’t take much. These days, Keurig offers so many different coffee maker styles. From the cute K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker to the K-Café Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker and so much more in between, Keurig has something for everyone.

Try these simple tips to make your Keurig coffee taste like it’s from a fancy-schmancy coffee house.

Use Your Favorite Coffee

To make coffee tasty coffee, you’re (obviously) gonna need to start off with great coffee. Invest in a My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filter and buy your favorite grounds. Or, buy the beans and grind them yourself! But keep in mind that the recommended grind size for Keurig coffee makers is medium. So, if you grind your own beans, make sure they are all a uniform size.

If you rather use the disposable K-Cups, I have good news for you: Keurig is moving toward sustainability. According to their website, Keurig has already made “all K-Cup® pods in the U.S. recyclable,” and they are aiming to “convert to 100% recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025, and use 30% post-consumer recycled content across [their] packaging port.” So, if you use the disposable pods, make sure to put them in the recycling bin after your cup of joe is freshly brewed.

Use Filtered Water

Water snobs know how important good-tasting water is – even in their coffee. Plus, Keurig discourages the use of distilled water in their coffee makers and warns that it may make the coffee taste flat. So, using filtered water is the way to go.

(Timothy Barlin/Unsplash)

Filtered water is the better option because it leaves behind some minerals for taste. You can use a Brita water pitcher, an under-the-sink filtration system or even refrigerator-dispensed water. Just remember to change out the filters every few months.

Descale Your Keurig

When using filtered water in your Keurig coffee maker, minerals are left behind in the machine causing a build up in the maker. Keurig recommends descaling your brewer every three to six months, depending on the mineral content of your water. Descaling takes about 45 minutes. You’ll need a descaling solution, a large mug, water and a sink. This will keep your coffee fresh and yummy.

You can also perform a cleansing brew between descaling. Just hit the brew button with a mug underneath and run the hot water cycle without a pod. Toss the water in the sink, and then brew yourself a delicious cup of coffee.

Add Your Favorite Flavors

Lots of people like to take their coffee with just a bit of sugar and cream. Some even take it straight. However, if you want to get a little fancier, I have some delicious suggestions.

If you have a regular single-serve model, you can buy a milk frother and make your own cafe au lait. Then, add some chocolate drizzle, caramel, and, what the heck, throw in some vanilla syrup! The flavor combinations are endless.

Pair Food Alongside Your Coffee

Eating an indulgent afternoon snack alongside a good cup of coffee is my love language. You’ll want to choose your favorite type of roast (light, medium, dark), and pair it with a complimenting treat.

Some of my favorite go-to snacking options include Ssortbread cookies, biscotti, pain au chocolat, coffee cake, brownies, fruit tarts, berries and hard cheese.

