Here’s How To Make Delicious Pulled ‘Pork’ Sandwiches Using Banana Peels

Despite popular belief, it’s okay to eat banana peels. Banana peels are bursting with nutrition and fiber, and some say they can even help you lose weight.

But before you dig into your once declared compost, check out one of TikTok’s favorite banana peel recipes, banana peel pulled “pork.”

Some Love It, Some Don’t

The MacGyvers of the food world have once again proved themselves with the banana peel pulled “pork” sandwich.

But not everyone is convinced. Some are asking, “Why would I ever consider food waste as an alternative to pulled pork?” Yet Summer Storm, also known at Chefsummerstorm on TikTok, loves using banana peels as part of her edible waste-prevention technique.

Essentially, Storm scrapes the banana meat off of the peel, offering up a blank canvas. The naked peels are then ready to absorb intense flavors, giving way to culinary masterpieces like the pulled pork sandwich. Finally, for the ultimate saucy dish, the peels are shredded by fork and marinated in a barbeque-like rub before being cooked to perfection.

How To Make The Banana Peel Sandwich

However, in order to get the desired outcome, Storm says you need to follow the banana peel pulled pork sandwich recipe to a T. Or else, you would have cooked yourself a mediocre dish.

To successfully execute the delicious dish, start by gathering the below ingredients and adhering to the following steps:

Ingredients

2 organic, yellow, firm bananas

1 1/2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

3/4 tsp chili powder

3/4 tsp ground mustard

3/4 tsp garlic powder

3/4 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp kosher salt

3/4 cup water

1/4 cup vegan barbecue sauce

Steps

Begin by washing the bananas. Next, cut off both ends of the banana. Remove the banana fruit from the peel. Discard ends and save the fruit for later use. Using a spoon, gently scrape off the leftover white residue from the banana peel. Using a fork, finely shred the banana peel into two-inch long pieces, then rinse them under cold water. Remove excess water and dry the banana peels. In a medium sized bowl, mix the banana peels with the olive oil, smoked paprika, chili powder, ground mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin and salt until well blended. Place plastic wrap directly on top of the banana peels, and allow them to marinate for at least 20 minutes. In a saute pan, over medium heat, add the banana peels. Grab 3/4 cup water, and add two tablespoons of water at a time. As the banana peels absorb the water, add more water as necessary until the 3/4 cup water is gone. Cook for about 12 minutes. Once the water completely absorbs, add the barbecue sauce and continue cooking for an additional 1 1/2 minutes. Serve your banana peel pulled “pork” on top of your favorite toasted buns slathered in vegan or regular butter along with fresh coleslaw. Enjoy!

How The Sandwiches Taste And Look

Despite what many think, banana peel pulled “pork” sandwiches don’t taste anything like bananas at all. The dish even looks a lot like pulled pork, making it very convincing. And to top it off, banana peels are a way more sustainable and environmentally-friendly choice.

Happy eating!

