You Shouldn’t Be Adding Hot Coffee To Your Espresso Martinis–Here’s Why

The espresso martini is receiving the proper attention it deserves. With its rich, coffee flavor, it’s no wonder why.

But top mixologists are saying to never ever add hot coffee to one of your espresso martinis. That made me wonder, “Well, what else am I supposed to use?”

We answer the question below.

Ditch The Hot Coffee

It’s no surprise that freshly made espresso is the primary ingredient in an espresso martini. However, hot espresso isn’t always the way to go.

Using hot espresso can quickly dilute the contents of an espresso martini. Additionally, espresso begins to change colors and taste within a minute of brewing. That’s why it’s not always the ideal beverage for a martini.

So, what should you use instead? Cold brew concentrate.

Wood Chicago’s beverage director, Jeremiah Duncan, a six-time Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner, uses cold brew concentrate to ensure a rich, complex taste that doesn’t water the drink down.

He also prefers it over hot espresso because it allows bartenders to mix in their desired levels of sweetness.

Ditch The Espresso Machine, Too

If you choose to leave the hot espresso behind and start using col brew concentrate, then you can say goodbye to the high costs of machinery.

Instead, you can buy a bottle between $8 to $20. It all depends on how fancy you want your espresso martini to be.

And we couldn’t leave you without your own espresso martini recipe to try:

Espresso Martini Recipe Using Cold Brew Concentrate

2 ounces preferred vodka

1/2 ounce preferred coffee liqueur (Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Patrón XO, or Kahlúa)

1 ounce cold brew concentrate

1/2 ounce simple syrup

espresso / coffee beans, for garnish

Prepare a martini glass by chilling it in the freezer for 20 minutes. Add the vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew concentrate and simple syrup to a shaker filled with ice. Strain into the chilled martini glass and garnish with coffee beans if desired. Enjoy!

