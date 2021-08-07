Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of an espresso martini. Lifestyle You Shouldn’t Be Adding Hot Coffee To Your Espresso Martinis–Here’s Why

Top mixologists are saying to ditch the hot espresso when making an espresso martini. How does that make sense?

 by Brittany Baxter
Cher holding a microphone in a black jacket Celebrities ‘Man-Hungry’ Cher ‘Hooking Up With Buff Boy-Toys’ After Getting Vaccinated?

Is Cher hooking up with younger men now that she’s vaccinated? One tabloid insists the 75-year-old “diva” has been jetting around Europe in search of the best booze, food, and men. Gossip Cop investigates. Cher ‘Living Fast & Furious’? This week’s edition of the Globe insists Cher is making the most out of the summer […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Kanye West in a vest, shirt, jacket, and coat Celebrities Clingy Kanye West ‘Freaking Out’ Over Reports Irina Shayk Is Leaving Him?

Is Kanye West panicking over whisperings that Irina Shayk is ready to call it quits? One tabloid insists West is worried he came on too strong. Gossip Cop investigates. Kanye West ‘Willing To Do Anything’ To Keep Dating Irina Shayk? This week, the National Enquirer reports Kanye West is pumping the breaks on his relationship […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Dua Lipa pulls a kissy face while wearing a black and pink dress on the red carpet News Dua Lipa Stuns In See-Through Mesh Shirt, But Everyone Can’t Stop Talking About Her Shoes

Pop sensation Dua Lipa wore a highly-revealing black mesh top in a recent Instagram photo, but that’s not what got her followers talking. Instead, fans were quick to focus on the “Levitating” singer’s shoes, which were not only a vibrant color, but were perhaps the most oddly shaped heels we’ve seen in a long while. […]

 by Brianna Morton
Lifestyle

You Shouldn’t Be Adding Hot Coffee To Your Espresso Martinis–Here’s Why

B
Brittany Baxter
7:15 pm, August 6, 2021
Image of an espresso martini.
(ezellhphotography / Shutterstock)

The espresso martini is receiving the proper attention it deserves. With its rich, coffee flavor, it’s no wonder why.

But top mixologists are saying to never ever add hot coffee to one of your espresso martinis. That made me wonder, “Well, what else am I supposed to use?”

We answer the question below. 

Ditch The Hot Coffee

It’s no surprise that freshly made espresso is the primary ingredient in an espresso martini. However, hot espresso isn’t always the way to go.

Using hot espresso can quickly dilute the contents of an espresso martini. Additionally, espresso begins to change colors and taste within a minute of brewing. That’s why it’s not always the ideal beverage for a martini.

So, what should you use instead? Cold brew concentrate.

Wood Chicago’s beverage director, Jeremiah Duncan, a six-time Michelin Bib Gourmand award winner, uses cold brew concentrate to ensure a rich, complex taste that doesn’t water the drink down.

He also prefers it over hot espresso because it allows bartenders to mix in their desired levels of sweetness.

Ditch The Espresso Machine, Too

If you choose to leave the hot espresso behind and start using col brew concentrate, then you can say goodbye to the high costs of machinery.

Instead, you can buy a bottle between $8 to $20. It all depends on how fancy you want your espresso martini to be.

And we couldn’t leave you without your own espresso martini recipe to try:

Espresso Martini Recipe Using Cold Brew Concentrate

  • 2 ounces preferred vodka
  • 1/2 ounce preferred coffee liqueur (Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Patrón XO, or Kahlúa)
  • 1 ounce cold brew concentrate
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup 
  • espresso / coffee beans, for garnish
  1. Prepare a martini glass by chilling it in the freezer for 20 minutes. 
  2. Add the vodka, coffee liqueur, cold brew concentrate and simple syrup to a shaker filled with ice. 
  3. Strain into the chilled martini glass and garnish with coffee beans if desired. Enjoy! 

More Food & Drink Stories:

This Surprising Ingredient Is Exactly What Your Pasta Sauce Is Missing

Courteney Cox Shows How To Make A Chicken And Healthy Chicken Bolognese

Here’s How To Make Delicious Pulled Pork Sandwiches Using Banana Peels

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.