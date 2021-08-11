The Easiest Trick To Conquering Out Grown Acrylic Nails

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of woman with children running around her. Lifestyle 9 Surprising Symptoms That Indicate You’re More Stressed Out Than You Think

Sure, we can pretend like we're not stressed out and just carry on, but our bodies will keep reminding us otherwise.

by Melanie A. Davis
side by side photos of Tom Hanks in a suit and Priscilla Presley in a sheer black dress Celebrities Furious Tom Hanks Begging Priscilla Presley To Leave Him Alone On Elvis Biopic?

Is Tom Hanks feuding with Priscilla Presley? One report says she won’t leave him alone as he films the biopic Elvis. Gossip Cop investigates this rather alarming story. ‘Driving Tom Hanks Crazy!’ According to New Idea, Hanks is at his wit’s end with Presley. She’s reportedly been blowing his phone up all day every day […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Side-by-side photos. Brian May playing guitar on the left, Eric Clapton playing guitar on the right. News Queen Guitarist Brian May Has Some Harsh Words For His ‘Hero’, Eric Clapton Over Covid Vaccine

Eric Clapton has done little to ingratiate himself onto younger generations he’s progressively getting to be as known for being a curmudgeon as he is for “Layla.” One of his contemporaries, Queen’s Brian May, just had some harsh words for him. Bad look For Clapton Clapton has earned negative press and ire in recent years […]

 by Matthew Radulski
screenshot of Whoopi Goldberg in a blue shirt on the view Entertainment Whoopi Goldberg Threatens To Quit ‘The View’ If Producers Keep Trying To Get Candace Owens To Join?

Is Whoopi Goldberg threatening to leave the view now that Candace Owens is being considered as Meghan McCain‘s replacement on The View? One tabloid insists Goldberg “drew the line” when Owens’s name came up. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Whoopi Goldberg ‘Threatens To Walk’? This week, Life & Style reports that controversial commentator Candace Owens […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Lifestyle

The Easiest Trick To Conquering Out Grown Acrylic Nails

K
Kelsey Michal
12:15 pm, August 11, 2021
Image if outgrown acrylic nails.
(Victoria 1 / Shutterstock)
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The never ending challenge of acrylics is that they grow out. That perfect manicure only lasts so long and leaves a not-so-perfect gap at the base of the nail.

However, folks have come up with some pretty creative ways to solve this problem without having to return to the nail salon or remove the acrylics. 

The Trick For Grown Out Nails

This hack was posted recently by @rose.friederike, a beauty influencer. But it was also reposted on @makeupchillz (‘cause it’s just too good not to be shared).

As you can see in the video, the grown out nails have that undesired bottom gap. But a brilliant use of some glitter nail polish serves as a solution. 

To replicate the hack, just goop on a bit of glitter nail polish onto the bottom gap. Then, take a brush and blend the glitter polish up onto the acrylic. It’ll create a lovely, ombre effect that’ll make your acrylic manicure last that much longer.

Why hadn’t we thought of this before?? 

Olivia Smalley, another influencer, shared this grown-out nail hack on her profile as well.

Smalley simply adds some gold glitter nail polish to the base of her grown-out nails and voila. Her nails are like new. 

If you’re interested in trying out this hack, we listed some of our favorite flitter polishes below.

Editor's Choice
Essie Silver Glitter Nail Polish
Essie Silver Glitter Nail Polish
Check Price
Cirque Colors Glitter Nail Polish
Cirque Colors Glitter Nail Polish
Check Price
Ella Mila Nail Polish
Ella Mila Nail Polish
Check Price

More Beauty Stories:

Lipstick Nails Are The Latest Puzzling Nail Trend

This Skincare Line Fights Menopausal Skin And Reviewers Are Stunned By The Quick Results

This Jennifer Garner-Approved Retinol Oil Has 22,000 5-Star Reviews

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.