The bags under our eyes aren't quite designer. And while they are natural, I wouldn't mind some quick tips to help neutralize the eye area.

 by Dana Hopkins
Lifestyle

Effortlessly Reduce Under Eye Circles With These 6 Proven Tips

D
Dana Hopkins
5:15 pm, August 17, 2021
Woman with under eye masks on.
(Photoroyalty / Shutterstock)

Undereye circles are a real bummer.

Some of us were gifted with these dark circles from our parents (thanks, genetics) or they were given to us by our children (thanks, lack of sleep).

Occasionally allergies can be the culprit, sometimes in combination with exhaustion, dehydration and sun exposure. Natural aging can also cause these undereye circles and bags. And these are not the type of bags that make a cute accessory. Quite the opposite.

So, what can we do to reduce the appearance of those stubborn under eye circles? 

Get More (Quality) Sleep

Easier said than done, right? However, getting enough (uninterrupted) sleep can be a game-changer for undereye bags.

The amount of sleep, quality of sleep and the way you sleep can cause or help alleviate undereye circles. Consider propping yourself up with a couple of pillows and try sleeping on your back. Raising your head a bit will keep fluid from building up around your eyes. Additionally, try to give yourself some time before bed sans phone (or at least with the blue light filter on). Try yoga, meditation or soaking in a bath before hitting the sack. 

Avoid Drinking Alcohol

If you’ve been known to have a cocktail or two before bed, it may be time to take a break. Alcohol can actually make you more restless during the night. It also dehydrates your body, and both of those can lead to undereye circles and puffiness.

Cold Compress

A simple cold compress can help reduce swelling and undereye circles. A cold compress works by temporarily reducing blood flow to the area, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. You can use an ice cube wrapped in a towel or purchase a legit one. The choice is up to you.

Image of woman applying concealer
(goodluz / Shutterstock)

Caffeine & Cucumbers

Putting cold, caffeinated teabags on your eyes can help reduce the appearance of undereye circles and puffiness. Caffeine is often used in eye creams, as caffeine constricts blood vessels.

Another oldie, but goodie, is cold cucumber slices. Cucumbers contain vitamin K, which can help reduce the appearance of undereye circles by strengthening the blood vessel walls.  

Hydrate And Eat A Healthy Diet

Eating a balanced diet, heavy with fruits and veggies, will help your skin. In addition, avoiding a high-salt diet, which can lead to water retention and swelling. And lastly, drink enough water and make sure to stay super hydrated. This will help in more ways than one.

