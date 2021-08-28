This Stunning Updo Is Way Easier To Recreate Than It Looks

Gossip Cop

One of the highlights of social media these days is the neverending stream of videos teaching you how to recreate creative hairstyles at home (with varying levels of difficulty). TikTok and Instagram users have demonstrated just how possible it is to create interesting, stylish, attractive updos with minimal effort, products and tools. 

We’ve stumbled upon another one. It might be a little polarizing. At the very least, we can say you’ll definitely stand out if you choose to rock it out on the town. And the good news is that all it takes is a pencil and some hair ties.

An Updo You Can Create At Home

To start, create a securely fastened low ponytail, using a regular elastic hair tie. Then, slide a pencil horizontally through your hair about an inch above the ponytail itself. 

Starting with the outermost area of the ponytail, take small sections of hair from each side simultaneously. Then, loop them up and around the pencil, going from back to front. Bring the two sections of hair back down after wrapping them around the pencil. Now, bring the two pieces of hair together in the middle and secure the united sections with an elastic just below the already placed hair tie is. Repeat until you’ve used all of the hair in the ponytail.

Once done, remove the pencil and allow the hair to fall naturally. It creates an textured and striking look that is sure to turn heads.

It might take a couple tries to get it looking as perfect as it looks in the video, but with some practice, you’ll have it down in no time!

Isn’t it great when hairstyles look professional and fancy but actually only take a couple of minutes to throw together? Here’s to updos galore!

