You’re Probably Cleaning Your Toilet Wrong–Here’s How To Do It Correctly

There are few chores on the homefront as tedious and cringe-worthy as cleaning the bathroom, particularly the toilet. Nevertheless, the porcelain throne, the most important seat in the house, deserves the royal treatment when it comes to cleaning. I mean, most bathroom germs live on the bathroom toilet and spread to adjacent areas when the toilet is flushed, so keeping it clean is vital.

Our no-fuss guide to toilet cleaning will tell you what you need to do to prevent a germ fest in the bathroom.

Gather Your Supplies

Make your cleaning experience easier and more thorough by keeping everything close at hand. Additionally, having all the right supplies will help to ensure your bathroom gets cleaned correctly.

Below are the supplies you’ll need to clean your toilet properly.

Reusable cleaning gloves

Disinfecting spray or wipes

Paper towels or microfiber cloth

Toilet bowl cleaner

Stiff-bristled toilet brush

Pumice stone on a stick

How To Clean A Toilet The Right Way

Kill Those Exterior Germs

It isn’t enough to concentrate just on the bowl. Don’t forget all the surrounding areas. The sidewalls of the toilet, as well as its exterior, harbor bacteria and germs.

Let me share an unsettling fact: every time you flush, microbes from the toilet are released into the air, where they settle onto nearby surfaces. Therefore, while cleaning the bowl is important, you also need to concentrate on cleaning the entire exterior of the toilet.

Using your disinfection spray and wipes is an excellent place to start.

Apply the cleaner to the toilet’s exterior, noting hard-to-reach places such as the back of the base and the underside of the seat. Don’t forget the flusher handle and the surface, as well as the inside of the toilet lid.

Additionally, be sure to disinfect the toilet area surrounding the walls and floors, as harmful bacteria will have spread there during flushing. You should refrain from wiping the toilet down immediately after disinfecting it. Rather, allow the disinfectant time to work its magic.

Lastly, don’t neglect sanitizing your toilet roll holder. On average, how many times is that touched in a day? Also, consider its close proximity to the toilet. Take your toilet paper out and thoroughly clean the holder.

Cleaning The Bowl

As you wait to give the exterior a once-over, get started on cleaning the bowl.

Begin by turning off the water supply to the toilet. In order to do this, turn the valve at the bottom of the toilet and flush once. In turn, this will allow you to eliminate the contents of the bowl, allowing you a deeper clean.

Put on disposable gloves and, with the water drained from the toilet, liberally apply the toilet bowl cleaner around the under rim and directly into the toilet bowl. Allow the cleaner to sit for a few minutes before brushing.

Make The Exterior Shine

Keeping your gloves on, refocus your attention on the exterior of the toilet. Using a paper towel or microfiber cloth, wipe away the disinfectant from top to bottom. All surfaces, from the tank, handle, hinges, the lid to the base and surrounding walls should be wiped down. Dispose of the paper towels and wash the microfiber cloth with hot water and soap. Then, hang it to dry.

Use A Little Bit Of Elbow Grease

Once the toilet bowl cleaner has had a moment to sit, grab a toilet brush and get under the rim to get rid of any excess grime that has built up. Additionally, use circular motions to scrub the toilet’s rim all the way down to the waterline and finally to the drain.

If you’re left with some yellowish stains, don’t throw in the towel. These stubborn-looking yellow rings are not due to a lack of elbow grease, but rather from calcium build-up in your water.

In cases where a toilet brush and a little bit of elbow grease weren’t enough to remove tough stains, a pumice stone will surely do the trick.

Though pumice stones can tackle stubborn stains, it is rather soft, which prevents it from scratching the porcelain. Our recommendation is to purchase a pumice stone on a stick if you prefer not to get too personal with your toilet.

Lastly, once you are done scrubbing, turn the water back on and flush the toilet once so that the bowl is sparkling clean.

Cleaning your Bathroom Supplies

People typically throw the wet toilet brush back into its canister after using it, which allows bacteria to flourish.

Don’t be tempted to leave your perfect bathroom cleaning routine half-done. You’ve come this far. Instead, fill the toilet brush canister with warm soapy water and dispose of it in the toilet. Next, air dry your toilet brush under the cover of the toilet seat and pour a little bleach over its bristles to kill bacteria.

In the end, be sure to thoroughly wash your hands with soap and hot water. Once you have a sparkling-clean bathroom, make cleaning your toilet a weekly habit. And when you flush, close the lid to the toilet to prevent potential bacterial spread.